Luzerne County’s bipartisan Election Task Force publicly presented its recommendations for Pennsylvania to improve election procedures Thursday night.

County Manager Romilda Crocamo formed the citizen group after the 2024 general election to identify state election code updates and other changes that will be pitched to state legislators.

The group focused on tangible suggestions that were not “impossible to accomplish,” as opposed to broader concepts, such as voter ID, said county Administrative Services Division Head Jim Rose, who moderated the group.

Committee member Thomas Baldino said his goal was to ensure every eligible voter is able to cast a ballot that can be counted and to make election administration procedures more efficient.

Committee member Ethan Krzysik said one of his favorite suggestions would add information about designated agents on the outer envelope of mail ballots so a special separate form isn’t required.

Under state law, voters are only allowed to mail or hand-deliver their own ballot unless they are serving as a designated agent for someone with a disability.

Disabled voters must fill out an official designated agent form authorizing someone to deliver their ballot for them, but there is no set procedure on what to do with these forms, other than advising agents to have a copy on hand in case they are questioned when they are delivering a ballot to the county.

Krzysik said including the agent information on the envelope would make it easier for elderly and disabled residents in rural communities like his. Those without computers and printers must travel to the election bureau in Wilkes-Barre or make other arrangements to obtain the form, which could be a form of disenfranchisement, he said.

Committee member Linda Joseph said she pushed for a solution to improve the agent process because she has received mixed responses to her repeated inquiries about what voters and their agents are supposed to do with the forms. At one point several years ago, agents were instructed to return both the form and ballot together using a rubber band, which would not work with the county’s Wilkes-Barre mail ballot drop box because it contains a slim slot to prevent multiple ballots from being inserted, she said.

Other task force recommendations include moving back the mail ballot application deadline to allow for postal delivery delays, permitting counties to start processing mail ballots sooner and simplifying paper provisional ballots cast at polling places.

Lombardo said changing the mail ballot application deadline from one week to two weeks before an election is a “no-brainer,” and he indicated he was passionate about another recommendation urging the state to update its voter database as soon as possible.

Many problems encountered during elections were related to issues with the database known as the Statewide Uniform Registry of Electors, or SURE, system, Lombardo said.

The state had announced plans in March 2025 to implement a new streamlined elections management system that would eventually replace SURE and other current elections-related programs.

State Rep. Jamie Walsh, R-Ross Township, told the task force he sought an update from the executive director of the State Government Committee and was informed the state plans to switch to the new voter management system in 2027.

State senators and representatives were invited to Thursday’s task force briefing. In addition to Walsh, staff members attended in-person on behalf of state Sen. Lisa Baker (R-Lehman Township) and state Rep. Dane Watro (R-Hazleton).

Walsh thanked the task force for its work and said he understands the intricacies and challenges of election procedures from attending county post-election adjudication sessions.

During public comment, county Councilwoman Denise Williams, who previously served as county Election Board chair, suggested the county consider seeking variances from the Pennsylvania Department of State requesting permission to implement a few changes, such as the designated agent information on the outer mail ballot envelope.

Williams said the county obtained variances in the past, including allowance to add yellow highlighting on lines that poll workers and voters must sign on provisional ballot outer envelopes to draw more attention to them.

The task force’s full report is posted on the main page at luzernecounty.org.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.