Due to dry conditions in the region, outdoor burning is prohibited throughout Luzerne County for 30 days, county council decided during an emergency meeting Friday night.

According to the resolution unanimously adopted by the seven council members in attendance (out of 11 total on the council) and a subsequent county release:

State law authorizes counties to impose temporary countywide bans on open fires.

Open burning is defined as the outdoor ignition and subsequent burning of any combustible material — garbage, leaves, grass, twigs, litter, paper, vegetative matter involved with land clearing or any sort of debris — in a screened or unscreened burn barrel, fire ring or on the ground.

The use of propane or gas stoves, charcoal briquette grills or tobacco in any form is not covered under the state act and is permitted under careful observation.

Campfires in campgrounds are allowed in fire rings that confine and contain the campfire if all flammable materials have been removed within a 5-foot radius.

The ban takes effect at 12:01 a.m. Nov. 10 and ends at 11:59 p.m. Dec. 9.

The county ban supersedes any contradicting municipal ordinance.

Local and state police must enforce the ban.

Violations are a summary offense carrying a fine upon conviction of up to $100 for the first offense, $200 for the second offense and $300 for the third.

County Manager Romilda Crocamo and council acted to regulate outdoor burning in cooperation with the county’s paid and volunteer fire departments, the county Emergency Services Department and the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources District Forester.

Crocamo said a ban was warranted based on above-average temperatures and below-average precipitation.

County adoption of a ban required a written recommendation from the district forester verifying requests for a ban from at least 10 fire chiefs from various sections of the county.

“This decision is based solely on the dangerous red-flag conditions that currently exist and for the protection of life, property, and protection of our natural resources,” the release said.

The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning for Luzerne County until 6 p.m. Friday due to gusty winds and low humidity. This warning means critical fire weather conditions exist and could cause fires to spread rapidly.

The county ban will remain in effect for the full 30 days, even if precipitation reduces the fire danger during that period.

Council may extend the ban an additional 30 days if conditions remain unaltered.

There is precedent for a county burn ban.

In May 2008, for example, then-commissioners enacted a temporary ban requested by the state forestry bureau. Another was imposed in August 1999 amid a drought and series of brush fires.

County Emergency Services Director Lucille Morgan thanked council for its swift action. In addition to preventing fires, the county is attempting to protect properties and residents, including emergency responders, she said.

Council Vice Chairman Brian Thornton highlighted the prohibition of fire pits because they have become more popular.

The state has posted information on burn bans at dcnr.pa.gov. Bans were in effect in 17 other counties Friday, according to the site.

