Luzerne County has reviewed election bureau procedures and found “no evidence or indications of fraud in voter registrations,” county Manager Romilda Crocamo said in a statement Monday.

The subject came up because a criminal investigation is underway in Lancaster County after election workers flagged approximately 2,500 voter registration forms for potential fraud.

No concerns were detected here, Crocamo’s statement said.

“All registrations were strictly scrutinized,” it said.

Crocamo commended “the dedicated efforts of Lancaster County in combating voter application fraud” and said this county stands “firmly behind” Pennsylvania Department of State initiatives.

”Together, we can ensure that every eligible voter has the opportunity to participate in our democracy without the threat of fraud,” Crocamo wrote.

All county voter registrations for the Nov. 5 general election have been processed, officials announced last week.

Lancaster County officials announced Friday that the registration applications under investigation had been dropped off in two batches at or near the Oct. 21 registration deadline. Some had false names, suspicious handwriting, questionable signatures, incorrect addresses or other issues, according to published reports.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.