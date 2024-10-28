No deficiencies were found in a recent regional simulation of a nuclear power plant disaster, said David Elmore, Luzerne County deputy director of emergency services.

“It was a very, very successful exercise. We were very happy with it,” Elmore said.

Completed last week, the radiological emergency preparedness exercise is federally required every two years for the Susquehanna Steam Electric Station in Salem Township, Elmore said.

During the exercise, the Federal Emergency Management Agency evaluated the ability of all governmental entities within a 10-mile radius of the plant to respond to a radiological emergency, he said.

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission also reviewed the capabilities of nuclear plant operators to recognize, classify and communicate simulated emergency conditions related to the exercise.

Evaluators from FEMA and other federal agencies were stationed at multiple sites, including the county’s EMA command center on Water Street in Wilkes-Barre, to observe and assess, Elmore said. The Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency also assisted in the review.

County Manager Romilda Crocamo said she is proud to applaud the exceptional leadership of county Emergency Services Director Lucy Morgan and the dedicated staff at EMA and 911 for their “outstanding execution” of the drill.

“Their commitment to preparedness truly underscores the importance of readiness in our community. Luzerne County is fortunate to have such capable hands guiding us through these critical exercises,” she said, thanking FEMA and PEMA for their “invaluable involvement and unwavering service to our county and nation.”

Insurance broker

County council heard presentations from two prospective insurance brokers during last week’s work session — Brown & Brown Insurance Services Inc. and Risk Strategies Company.

The broker must shop around for the best prices and administer all county insurance policies, including liability, cyber security, auto and property coverage, according to the administration.

Brown & Brown would charge $51,000, while the fee is $55,000 for Risk Strategies, the agenda said.

The county’s last search was in 2021, when council voted 6-5 to select USI Insurance Services for $60,000 annually.

In the current search, four brokers submitted proposals in response to the county’s public request. One was not interviewed due to its high costs. Three of four screening committee members ranked Brown & Brown as their top choice, while Risk Strategies was recommended by the fourth committee member, the agenda said.

“The county has worked with both brokers in the past. Both firms provided appropriate service,” the agenda said.

Council is expected to vote at its next meeting on Nov. 12.

Study commission

The Pennsylvania Economy League (PEL) has compiled a series of statistics on home rule counties in its role as consultant for the county’s Government Study Commission.

Luzerne County is one of eight home rule counties. The others: Philadelphia, Allegheny, Delaware, Erie, Lackawanna, Lehigh and Northampton.

For example, some study commission members are interested in exploring mandating Luzerne County Council members of both political parties.

Three of the eight home rule counties — Allegheny, Lackawanna and Philadelphia — ensure both parties are represented on council, PEL said.

Under Luzerne County’s prior commissioner system, two Democrats and two Republicans appeared on the ballot, and the top three vote-getters were seated, so there was always minority/majority representation.

The current charter makes no distinction and leaves it up to voters. There are currently four Democrats and seven Republicans on council. At one point, there was one Democrat and 10 Republicans. Independent Rick Williams also had served two terms on council.

Regarding the size of council, study commission members have informally agreed 11 is too many and voiced most support for seven or nine.

PEL said the number of council/commissioner members range from three in neighboring Lackawanna to 17 in Philadelphia.

Northampton and Lehigh have nine members. These counties are closest to Luzerne County in population, although Luzerne is larger geographically, PEL said.

The PEL statistics are posted with the Oct. 24 agenda, which is available through the study commission link on the main page at luzernecounty.org.

The commission’s next meeting is Nov. 7.

Voter approval will be required for the commission’s proposed charter changes to take effect.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.