It was named Best Physical Therapy Facility in the Best of the Back Mountain awards

DALLAS — PRO Rehab was founded in November 1997, and since then it has grown to 15 locations throughout northeastern Pennsylvania — and the 16th location in Peckville is set to open later this year.

Founded by Mike Prociak, Lynn Distasio, and Don Cassetori, PRO Rehabilitation’s mission has always been patient-oriented. The company is committed to restoring or improving patients’ functional capacity and enabling them to return to their optimum health level.

Prociak said Pro Rehab is the largest privately owned outpatient physical/occupational therapy provider in northeastern and central Pennsylvania. He said being privately owned and operated helps to maintain their mission of being patient and community oriented.

“Our success is due to the thousands of extremely successful outcomes of our patients over the past 27 years,” Prociak said. “Under the leadership of our great management team, PRO Rehab has been able to grow to 15 clinics with our 16th clinic opening this December. We feel that this success is mainly due to our great staff. Lynn Distasio as our Clinical Director ensures that our therapists are expertly trained and that we only hire therapists that show high levels of compassion for our profession and community.”

Prociak said Pro Rehab is very proud of its commitment to the community, especially the involvement with the Colleen Shea Children’s Foundation, which has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for many children’s causes in NEPA.

He said PRO Rehab is also committed to making the workplace a great and happy environment for employees — most employees have been with Pro Rehab many years.

“This helps create a great atmosphere for our patients,” Prociak said. “Not only do we have the best employees, but we also have great modern facilities with the best and most up-to-date equipment. Four of our clinics have therapy pools and all clinics have very convenient employee parking.”

Pro Rehab also operates PRO Fitness Club, which is located next to the Moosic facility.

The company also operates two state-of-the-art sports performance training centers, in Moosic and Dallas with its Athletic Republic franchises.

Ericka M. Hornak, is the lead Physical Therapist at the Dallas PRO Rehabilitation Services facility. She said the Dallas clinic takes the mission of being more than just a therapist to heart.

“We are passionate about therapy and our patients,” Hornak said. “They aren’t just clients — they are our next door neighbor, the person we run into at the grocery store, and the family we see at the field on the weekends. We not only work, but live and raise our families in the community and take pride in being a part of such an amazing place.”

Hornak said PRO Rehab Dallas wants their patients to continue to succeed after their therapy is complete. New group fitness classes were created to offer previous patients and community members a social place to work out with a trained group fitness instructor.

“We know the value of physical movement and socialization as we age and are committed to providing this care and opportunity,” Hornak said.

PRO Rehab has provided the venue for educational opportunities, hosting talks about tics and Lyme disease prevention.

“Giving back is extremely important,” Hornak said. “We held our first annual blood drive earlier this year and plan to set a date for early January for our next collection.”

Hornak said donations to MamaBird, the Back Mountain food pantry, clothing drives, and other collections are performed throughout the year, providing much-needed relief to those in need.

Hornak said Pro Rehab employees enjoy spending time together outside of the clinic. PRO Rehab Dallas had two teams compete in the Harveys Lake Triathlon this year — one placed third. Employees also competed in the Tough Mudder for the second year in a row and this year the team upped its test from 5K to 15K, completing it with current and past Dallas crew members.

“Our passion for our profession, our love for each other, and our commitment to help each and every one of our patient succeed is something that you can feel when you walk into our clinic,” Hornak said. “I am so proud to manage such amazing people and work for such a special company.”

Pro Rehab facilities

• Plains Township (two locations).

• Clarks Summit.

• Hazleton.

• Dallas.

• Moosic.

• Berwick.

• Elysburg.

• Mountain Top.

• Bloomsburg.

• Hanover Township.

• New Milford.

• Pittston.

• Shamokin.

• Tunkhannock.

• Peckville (set to open by the end of the year).

Corporate HQ

1086 Highway 315

Plaza 315

Plains Township, PA 18702

Phone: 570-823-PRO1 (7761)

Fax: 570-829-PRO1 (7761)

Website: www.profitnessclub.com.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.