Luzerne County will have to spend an estimated $150,000 to $160,000 remediating mold in judicial chambers at the county courthouse on River Street in Wilkes-Barre, county Manager Romilda Crocamo informed council.

Crocamo told council during Tuesday’s work session the mold was found in county Court of Common Pleas Judge Lesa S. Gelb’s chambers, prompting the need to temporarily relocate her chambers.

The administration also believes mold remediation will be needed in county Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr.’s chambers, she said.

County Councilwoman Brittany Stephenson inquired about the cost, prompting Crocamo to release the estimate.

Council Vice Chairman Brian Thornton asked if unallocated federal American Rescue Plan funds can be used for the expense since it presents a safety issue.

Crocamo said the county’s American Rescue consultant — Columbia, Maryland-based Booth Management Consulting — will assess whether it meets eligibility requirements. If not, council may choose to fund the work with interest earnings on American Rescue funding because there is more flexibility on how that money may be spent.

“There are funding sources to pay for it, but it’s something council needs to vote on,” Crocamo said.

Crocamo said a more precise cost analysis and funding options will be presented to council at its next meeting on April 22.

The mold was originally discovered following a leak, she said.

“Mold gets worse with age, so we need to deal with this immediately,” she told council.

Crocamo emphasized there is no “safety issue” for the public.

She opened the discussion by describing the historic building as an “architectural gem,” saying she believes it is the most beautiful county courthouse in the state.

”It’s an old building, and things happen,” Crocamo said.

