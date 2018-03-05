Penn State Wilkes-Barre postpones Northeast Regional Science Olympiad to March 9

LEHMAN TWP. — The Northeast Regional Science Olympiad scheduled for Wednesday, March 7 at Penn State Wilkes-Barre is postponed until Friday, March 9, according to Rachel Olszewski, campus strategic communications specialist.

A pending snow storm expected Wednesday into Thursday caused the annual event to be rescheduled.

The Northeast Regional Science Olympiad is expected to attract over 800 middle school and high school students from as far as Jersey Shore to the New York and New Jersey borders.

The event is designed to allow students use their understanding of Science, Technology, Engineering and Math to solve real-life challenges.

For more information, visit wilkesbarre.psu.edu.