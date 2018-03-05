Baker to seek new term as state senator

LEHMAN TWP. — Stating she has established a reputation for fairness, thoughtfulness, and diligence and based on her ability to deliver results for taxpayers and communities on matters important to the area, Sen. Lisa Baker has announced she is seeking re-election in the 20th District.

“The issues we confront are complicated and controversial,” Baker stated in an emailed news release. “But the expectations that voters have for their elected officials are simple and clear — integrity, good judgment, and responsiveness.”

Baker, R-Lehman Township, was first elected to the state senate in 2006. She is seeking her fourth four-year term.

Baker said pushing for changes to the juvenile justice system following the Luzerne County “Kids for Cash” juvenile justice scandal, establishing a small disaster assistance program to aid communities when tragedy strikes, and providing incentives to recruit, retain and reward fire and ambulance volunteers are just a few of the ways she has responded to problems.

Baker said her focus on making sure that obligations to veterans are met resulted in the creation of the Veteran Service Officer program to help our veterans access the benefits they have earned, and the Veterans’ Trust Fund, which has distributed more than $5 million to support veterans and their families.

She points to her work with citizens with special needs, emergency responders and crime victims as some of the most rewarding of her career.

“Voters can inspect my record and the list of laws I have advanced on important subjects ranging from child protection to community safety,” she said.

During the current term, Baker said her attention to getting results is evidenced by her efforts to create savings accounts for individuals with disabilities, to reauthorize and expand the Call Before You Dig service, and to impose tougher requirements to ensure pipeline safety.

Baker went on to say she is proud of her collaboration with local leaders on a wide variety of improvement and development projects, including sewer and water, libraries, hospitals, higher education, and roads and bridges.

“I am grateful for the support and trust that voters have extended,” she said. “My purpose in serving is to work constructively and cooperatively to solve problems, secure reform, and create opportunity.”

Baker added that she will continue to be persistent in seeking approval of legislation important to our region and in traveling across the district, participating in a wide variety of events, and meeting with residents and community officials to learn their views and address concerns.

Baker serves on the following committee: Aging & Youth, Appropriations, Consumer Protection & Professional Licensure, Health & Human Services, Chair of Veterans Affairs & Emergency Preparedness.

Baker https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_Sen.-Lisa-Baker-NEW-.jpg Baker

By Bill O’Boyle boboyle@timesleader.com

About Sen. Lisa Baker Age: 56 Residence: Lehman Township Party: Republican Seeking: Re-election in 20th Senatorial District — includes major portions of Luzerne and Susquehanna counties and all of Pike, Wayne, and Wyoming counties. Education: Graduate of Dallas High School and Shippensburg University, B.A. in Government Administration. Family: Baker resides in Lehman Township, Luzerne ,with her husband of 33 years, Gary. They have one son, Carson, and one grandson, Bryce.