Say hello to Skylar, a 6-month-old Jack Russel Terrier mix. She is wonderful with other dogs and cats. Skylar was surrendered by her owner due to food aggression. Skylar has shown no signs of aggression toward any person or other animal. She would do best with older children due to her nervous personality.You may visit Skylar and her friends at Blue Chip Farm, 974 Lockville Road in Dallas or call 570-333-5265.

