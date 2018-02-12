Misericordia University students honored at White Coat Ceremony

The Department of Nursing at Misericordia University held its Gold-AACN White Coat Ceremony for Nursing by cloaking nursing students who began the professional portion of the nursing program in the spring semester. Nursing students participating in the program are, first row from left, Alicia Hunter, Springville; Amy Roth, Mullica Hill, N.J.; Alexis Hockenberry, Trucksville; Rose Randazza, Wilkes-Barre; Lauren Novy, Danbury, Conn.; Kylie Hibbett, Oxford, N.J.; Miranda Moser, Mount Carmel; Robin Erb, Boyertown; Miranda Lee, Tunkhannock; Carrie Kinney, Hunlock Creek; and Kristina Auteri, Stirling, N.J. Second row, Nicholas Hromek, Pittston; Maggie Schray, Nazareth; Alexis Williard, Selinsgrove; Christian Contessa, Staten Island, N.Y.; Brianna Borden, Whitehouse Station, N.J.; Alyssa Bajkowski, Mount Bethel; Lauren Smith, Vestal, N.Y.; Shaelyn O’Leary, Clarksburg, N.J.; Elizabeth Mosier, Towanda; Krystal Whitenight, Berwick; and Melanie Dowling, Hewitt, N.J. Third row, Madelyn Roerig, Washington, N.J.; Faith Sinclair, Saco, Maine; Kaila Quinlivan, Hauppauge, N.Y.; Elizabeth Gurzynski, Shickshinny; Robert Curlee, Wyalusing; Wendy Guzenski, Wyoming; Danielle Tait, Treadwell, N.Y.; Danielle Donald, Forty Fort; Shannon Gulyas, Mountain Top; Ashley Barnes, Dauphin; Taryn Chopyak, Dallas; Lia Barbacci, Dallas. Fourth row, Jacob Nagle, Forest City; Jesse Keats, Hanover Twp.; Gavin Sudano, Skillman, N.J.; Paige Wampole, Sayre; Eric Gurzynski, Shickshinny; Lauren Brace, Luzerne; Ian Anderson, Mountainville, N.Y.; Jordan Barth, Norristown; Emma Cigna, Carbondale; Dylon Hess, Benton; Taylor Lane, Sayre; and Haley Melan, Tunkhannock.

https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_FOR-PUBLICATION-White-coat-ceremony.jpg Submitted photo