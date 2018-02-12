Jobs

Classifieds

Homes

Subscribe

Autos

e-Edition

Apps: Android

IOS

Dallas Senior Center menu for week of Feb. 19, 2018

February 12th, 2018 1:31 pm

DALLAS — Following is the menu for the Dallas Senior Center for the week of Feb. 19, 2018.

MONDAY: Center closed for Presidents’ Day holiday

TUESDAY: Cheeseburger, oven-browned potatoes, sauteed cabbage, whole wheat sandwich roll, ketchup, fresh fruit salad, milk and coffee.

WEDNESDAY: Rosemary chicken, Brussels sprouts medley, herbed rice, berry crisp, milk and coffee.

THURSDAY: Baked fish with parsley butter, scalloped potatoes, broccoli, whole wheat dinner roll, diet mandarin orange, gelatin, milk and coffee.

FRIDAY: Crispy baked fish, mashed potatoes, cauliflower and peas, whole wheat dinner roll, scalloped pears, milk and coffee.

https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_Area-Agency-on-Aging-1.jpg


POLL
Advertise With Us

Privacy Policy

Terms of Service

Times Leader Autos
Place Classified Ad
Photo Store
Local Business Directory
© 2018 Dallas Post


570-704-3982
570-300-2644

Wilkes-Barre, PA 18612