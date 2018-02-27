More Than Movies: ‘Jane’ documentary a must-see festival film at the Dietrich

Winter Fest, continuing through March 8, has so many remarkable films to recommend, but I feel compelled to tell you about the documentary “Jane.”

I thought I knew quite a bit about Jane Goodall – her research about chimpanzees is legendary. I even had a chance to meet her in 1997 when she was invited to speak at the school in the suburb of Chicago where I was librarian. I learned in the film “Jane” that it was her mission at that time to go to schools and universities to teach the importance of preserving our environment for future generations. My school was one of the fortunate ones to host her. I remember the passion of this very soft spoken champion of stewardship of our environment.

I learned so much more about her from the film. I did not know she was untrained when Louis Leaky hired her for his chimpanzee research project. I did not know her mother joined her in Africa. I did not know she married one of the best wildlife photographers ever. And the list goes on.

I truly recommend the beauty of this stunningly photographed documentary that tells the fascinating life story of Jane Goodall.

Wyoming County Reads continues

Ninety-one people came to the free movie showings of “The Shawshank Redemption,” and 23 came to the Wyoming County Reads discussion of the Stephen King novella and movie at the Tunkhannock Public Library. One attendee related to a librarian in Montrose said the novella is one of the most requested books by prisoners in the jail, which is not surprising, because it is a story of hope and redemption.

We were so pleased to be joined by two members of a Dallas book group. They are Stephen King fans and had so much to contribute to the discussion that centered on why the “suspension of disbelief” is key to enjoying King’s wonderfully crafted stories. After two hours of discussion, it seemed that almost everyone wanted to linger to share more ideas.

Bill Chapla, master discussion leader, never disappoints, always encouraging us to examine the book and movie in new ways.

Coming up are two more Wyoming County Reads events: the free movie showings of “Stand By Me” at 1 and 7 p.m. Feb. 28 at the Dietrich Theater and the final discussion at 7 p.m. March 7 at the Tunkhannock Public Library. All are welcome to these events.

Thank you Wyoming County Commissioners for sponsoring the 14th year of Wyoming County Reads.

Fun programs for preschoolers

For the youngest set, Music for Littles with Abi Zieger continues from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Mondays, through April 23. Children ages 2 1/2 to 5 and their caregivers are invited to join Zieger and the joy of music she shares with them, including singing and the introduction to instruments.

Absolute fun for all and free for everyone, it is sponsored by the Rotary Club of Tunkhannock. We are so grateful.

Also coming up for the preschool kids is a special free program called Little People and Nature, taught by Rebecca Lesko, of the Endless Mountains Nature Center from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays, March 6, 13, 20 and 27 or Wednesdays, March 7, 14, 21 and 28. Games, activities and introduction to live animals – this is the time to engage children with the wonders of nature, and Lesko is qualified to be the one to do so.

We thank The Overlook Estate Foundation for the sponsorship of this program.

So much is waiting for you at the Dietrich. Check us out online at dietrichtheater.com. We do it all for you.

And remember: we want to see you soon and often.

Abi Zieger teaches a song to children and caregivers during Music for Littles at the Dietrich Theater. https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_ABJ-Movies-1.jpg Abi Zieger teaches a song to children and caregivers during Music for Littles at the Dietrich Theater. Submitted photo

More Than Movies Margie Young