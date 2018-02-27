Bowl-A-Tthon raises money for Lake-Lehman Foundation

DALLAS — Every lane was filled at Back Mountain Bowl on Feb. 25 for the annual Bowl-A-Thon to raise money for the Lake-Lehman Foundation.

The non-profit foundation was established over 10 years ago to bridge the gap between the budget and the needs of students in the Lake-Lehman School District, according to its president Deborah Anderson.

“Its all about the kids,” Anderson said. “Last year, we gave out several scholarships to graduating seniors.”

The foundation also contributes to other necessary expenses for district students, including activities and some academic needs.

As participants readied themselves to “hit the lanes,” several teachers took time to reflect on the importance of supporting students and of spending time with other faculty of the district.

“We do it every year,” said first-grade teacher Lori Kucewicz. “We want to do anything we can for the kids in the district.”

Rina Carter, a learning support teacher, was a bit more competitive.

After 30 years without a bowling ball in her hand, she recently took to the lanes again.

“I want to bowl a turkey,” she said, smiling. “That’s three strikes in a row.”

Anderson was especially proud that district students assisted at the event, as an opportunity to learn good communication skills and as a great future entry on a college application.

Junior Alyssya Raczkowski, of Sweet Valley, said she and fellow students were more than happy to assist in the event in any way they could.

“I’m not a bowler, but I’m really enjoying being here today,” she said. “It brings people closer.”

The Bowl-A-Thon was anticipated to not only raise about $2,500 for the foundation, but also the spirits of attendees on a rainy day.

“It’s a great day,” said first-grade teacher Linda Van Orden. “I love working with my team to benefit students. It’s a win-win.”

Chris Cercome, of Dallas, shows off a free bowling pass he won on the raffle during the Lake-Lehman Foundation Bowl-A-Thon. https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_Bowl1.jpg Chris Cercome, of Dallas, shows off a free bowling pass he won on the raffle during the Lake-Lehman Foundation Bowl-A-Thon. Amanda Hrycyna | For Dallas Post Bowlathon participants Alyssa Raczkow, 16, Avert Giordano, 14, Magan Hogan, 14, all of Sweet Valley, and Phoebe Cronin, 13 of Harveys Lake. https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_Bowl2.jpg Bowlathon participants Alyssa Raczkow, 16, Avert Giordano, 14, Magan Hogan, 14, all of Sweet Valley, and Phoebe Cronin, 13 of Harveys Lake. Amanda Hrycyna | For Dallas Post Kyle Sincavage, 15, of Shavertown, bowls during the Lake-Lehman Foundation Bowl-A-Thon. https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_Bowl3.jpg Kyle Sincavage, 15, of Shavertown, bowls during the Lake-Lehman Foundation Bowl-A-Thon. Amanda Hrycyna | For Dallas Post Margaret Thompson, of Shavertown, checks out the raffle baskets with her son Donnie. https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_Bowl4.jpg Margaret Thompson, of Shavertown, checks out the raffle baskets with her son Donnie. Amanda Hrycyna | For Dallas Post Tina Woronko, of Mountain Top, takes a photo of Melissa Jarnot, of Sweet Valley, Erica Slocum, of Dallas, Matt Bevan, of Lehman, and Corin Frey, of Dallas. https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_Bowl5.jpg Tina Woronko, of Mountain Top, takes a photo of Melissa Jarnot, of Sweet Valley, Erica Slocum, of Dallas, Matt Bevan, of Lehman, and Corin Frey, of Dallas. Amanda Hrycyna | For Dallas Post Chris Goy, of, Plains throws a ball while wearing a shirt that reads, ‘This is how we roll’ during the Lake- Lehman Foundation Bowl-A-Thon. https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_Bowl6.jpg Chris Goy, of, Plains throws a ball while wearing a shirt that reads, ‘This is how we roll’ during the Lake- Lehman Foundation Bowl-A-Thon. Amanda Hrycyna | For Dallas Post Margaret Thompson, of Shavertown, checks out the raffle baskets with her son Donnie. https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_Bowl4.CMYK_.jpg Margaret Thompson, of Shavertown, checks out the raffle baskets with her son Donnie. Amanda Hrycyna | For Dallas Post

Event raises money for Lake-Lehman Foundation

By Geri Gibbons For Dallas Post