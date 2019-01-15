DALLAS — Following is the menu for the Dallas Senior Center for the week of Jan.2 1:

MONDAY: Center closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday

TUESDAY: Chicken Marsala, green beans, roasted red potatoes, whole wheat dinner roll, rice pudding, milk and coffee

WEDNESDAY: Baked fish with parsley butter, scalloped potatoes, broccoli, whole wheat dinner roll, pear, milk and coffee

THURSDAY: Touch of Poland Day Special Lunch — Smoked kielbasa, haluski, mashed potatoes, spiced hot applesauce, doughnut, milk and coffee.

FRIDAY: Roast turkey, sweet potatoes, Brussels sprouts, whole wheat dinner roll, cinnamon baked apple, milk and coffee.