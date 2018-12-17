Only yesterday: Michael Faillace won Drug & Alcohol Abuse Poster Contest in 1988

20 YEARS AGO — 1998

Freshman and junior members of the Dallas High School soccer team recently received sweatshirts and jackets at the annual banquet hosted by the soccer booster club, held to honor the team and coaches. Juniors include Jesse Williams, Dave Spurlin, Jamie Raub and Wesley Adams. Freshman are John Pambianco, Ricky Branco, Angelo Recchia, Ryan Rother, Ryan Morgan, Andrew George, Paul Shiber, Tim Faneck and Ryan Love.

Members of the congregation of Dallas United Methodist Church walked the town Saturday evening, stopping to sing Christmas carols for appreciative residents. Joining in song were Jason, Bob and Donna Jolley; Dave, Wendy and Mallory Carey; Kevin, Adam and Bruce Cottle; Sharon, Ethan and Rev. William Lewis; Amy and Jennifer Withers, and Cathy Palfrey.

30 YEARS AGO — 1988

Michael Faillace, son of Michael and Marie Faillace, Shavertown, recently won first prize in the Drug and Alcohol Abuse poster contest sponsored by Wyoming Valley Drug and Alcohol Services, Inc. Other members of the fourth grade class of Gate of Heaven School who participated in the contest were: Catherine Cashore, John Harkins and Elizabeth Keating.

Dallas Kiwanis members held their annual holiday Egg Nog Social for the 15 Kiwanis clubs of Division 14-H and all other service clubs in the Back Mountain area last week. Hosts for the social were John Bossart, Charles Kishbaugh, James Marley, Clifford Parker, John Navich and Reese Pelton.

Art students from Dallas Senior High School shared their time and talent for the Holiday season by decorating windows under the supervision of their art instructor Mrs. Jane Walzak. Participants and their window locations included: Kerry Burke at First Eastern Bank, Justine Piecki at Franklin’s Restaurant, Randi Harvey at Franklin’s Restaurant, Dave Mayeski at the Meadows Nursing Center, and Allison Dombek at the Meadows Nursing Center.

40 YEARS AGO — 1978

Committee members of the Wyoming Seminary Day School Annual Christmas Tea met recently to discuss plans for the festive get-together following the Christmas program which will be presented by all Wyoming Seminary Day School students on Friday. Committee members from the Back Mountain are: Mrs. Harriet Peeler, Trucksville; Mrs. Mary Lee Cuscela, Dallas; Mrs. Mary Llewelyn, Shavertown; Mrs. Sally Lehman, Dallas; Mrs. Joan John, Dallas and Mrs. Jan Gunster, Dallas.

King’s College was host to many regional high school students for a Model Supreme Court, sponsored by the Political Science Forum of the college. Lake-Lehman students who attended were Michelle Masitis, Valerie Jachimowicz and Jill Wandel.

Howard Strom and John Barney sponsored two new inductees into the Dallas Rotary Club recently. New members are Jim Eason and Sil Landino.

50 YEARS AGO — 1968

Pianist Debbie Ungar, ten year old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Marvin Ungar of Trucksville, will entertain during the holidays at the Old Ladies Home, Sutton Home and for various organizations. Debbie is a sixth grade student at Dallas Elementary School. Last June she performed a ten piece memorized program in the National Guild of Piano Teachers Auditions. She received a “Superior” rating and National Honors in the Prodigy Classification.

Fourteen Brownies and their Girl Scout leaders from Troop 650 toured the Dallas Post last week as part of their continuing studies toward earning merit badges. Signing in were Robin Templin, Linda McDonald, Phyllis Tenley, Alison Davis, Martha Ann Shannon, Lind Dreher, Kim Krupinski, Mary Ann Wallace, Judy Lemmond, Kate Kale, Rebecca Morton, Gayle Ann Kirk, Susan Dreher and Marcia Davis.

60 YEARS AGO — 1958

Five Westmoreland High School musicians will take part in the Pennsylvania Music Educators’ Association Band Festival at Tunkhannock High School January 15 through 17. The local musicians are Ruth Bennett, Brenda Clause, Geraldine Goodman, Peter Lawson and Barry Baird.

Second annual Christmas party of Linear, Inc., Local 204 United Rubber, Cork, Linoleum and Plastic Workers will be held Saturday night at 6 in the Victory Room of Hotel Redington, Wilkes-Barre, with music for dancing following the formal program. Members of the committee on arrangements include: George Marsden, president of the Local, and the following: Lou Laning, Elton Brace, Blanche Hanchulak, William Lacey and Alice Kapensky.

Merrel Burnett was chosen president and Jack Heidig, vice president, at the meeting of Idetown Couples Club held at Steele’s Restaurant Saturday night. Other officers: secretary, Alice Burnett; assistant secretary, Rose Ide; treasurer, Hayden Evans; assistant treasurer, Alfred Swelgin.

70 YEARS AGO — 1948

Mrs. Walter Gulitus and Mrs. Walter Wesley were honored at a pre-season Alumni Basketball game at Lake Township High School Friday night. Three sons and two daughters of Mrs. Gulitus have starred on the Laketon team for several seasons. During these eight years Mrs. Gulitus has never missed a game at home or away. Two sons, Walter and Dorne Wesley, have likewise been varsity members and Mrs. Wesley has not missed a game since Walter began to play back in 1940.

Senior Class of Lake High School will present on Tuesday night, “Going Places,” a delightful three act comedy, which amusingly portrays the difficulties of getting into college. Participating in the play are Wayne Hoover, Gertrude Harding, Rita Nichols, Robert Harlos, Joan Shiner,

Albert Rebennack, Andrew Zosh, Sheldon Hoover, Shirley Boston, Mary Javer, Ada Gordon and Carol Scouten.

Compiled by Kim Rollman For mydallaspost.com

The Dallas Post newspaper printed for 130 years. Information here is reprinted exactly as it first appeared.

