Only Yesterday: Thomas Duffy won second place in Dental Society contest in 1968

20 YEARS AGO — 1998

Students from Dallas Elementary School were treated to a visit from The Cat in the Hat during the school’s Read Across America event Monday. Chelsea McHale and Casey Corbett dressed up for the occasion and enjoyed the treats served afterward. School Board Member Maureen Banks read to Kalie Lindbuchler and Mikaya Rosencrans.

Jennifer Roman, 16, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Brian Hospador of Trucksville, won the title of Miss Teen Sweetheart, held at the Holiday Inn, Wilkes-Barre, on Valentine’s Day. Jennifer also took first place in model, photogenic and sweetheart dancer. She attends Dallas High School and is a setter for the Dallas volleyball team.

Dallas Youth Basketball 6th Grade Travel Team recently took second place in the 7th grade WVW League Playoffs. Team members are: Meredith Lacey, Caitlin Dukas, Brooke Blase, Shannon Thomas, Sydney Guelich, Rosalynn Ann Wentko, Jackie Hardwick, Ashley King, Lauren Suppon and Halli Williams.

30 YEARS AGO — 1988

The Dallas Junior High School All Academic Athletic Team recently held its semi-annual induction breakfast. Students who participated on 1987 spring or fall junior high athletic teams and who obtained a high academic average are eligible for membership. The seven students inducted at the breakfast are: Molly Connolly, Andrea Shone, Karen Wisnieski, Erica Lehman, Susan Richardson, Megan Moran and Rebecca Yurko.

Frank Spencer, a senior student at Bishop O’Reilly High School in Kingston, placed first in the Tenor I division at the PMEA District 9 Chorus Festival held recently at Bishop Hoban High School in Wilkes-Barre. The son of Mr. and Mrs. John Spencer, Dallas, Frank has participated in the District and Regional Chorus since his sophomore year.

Three ninth grade Dallas Junior High School students have their artwork on display in the Scholastic Art Show at the Sordoni Art Gallery, Wilkes College, Wilkes-Barre. They are Andrea Brinola, Aria Pierson and Chris Kuhar.

40 YEARS AGO — 1978

Dallas Cub Pack 132 worked at selling popcorn last Saturday at Dallas Village Shopping Center. William Meade, cubmaster, said the proceeds go to the pack’s annual summer trip which last year featured the Philadelphia Zoo. Ricky Eckhart, Michael Meade and Mark Meade were among the salesmen on Saturday.

Friday is World Day of Prayer in the United States and a group of Back Mountain churchwomen are working together on a special ecumenical prayer service to be held in Trucksville United Methodist Church. Working on the plans are: Mrs. Thomas E. Cease, chairperson; Mrs. Clifford Garris, Dallas United Methodist Church; Mrs. Russell Coolbaugh, Lehman United Methodist Church; Mrs. William Sherksnas, Our Lady of Victory, Harveys Lake; Mrs. Roland Koeb, Trinity United Presbyterian; Mrs. Walter R. Powell, Huntsville United Methodist; Mrs. Merly Wagner, Huntsville Christian; Mrs. Thomas M. Kridler Jr., Trucksville United Methodist; Mrs. Elizabeth Greenwood, Prince of Peace Episcopal; Mrs. Chester Molley, St. Theresa’s Roman Catholic, Shavertown; and Mrs. Arthur Segrave-Daly, Gate of Heaven Roman Catholic, Dallas.

The Gate of Heaven Parent Teacher Guild is sponsoring its annual St. Patrick’s Day party March 18 in the school auditorium. Planning the event are: Mr. and Mrs. William Farrell, Mrs. Paul Wheat, Rev. William Cusick, pastor; Mrs. Joseph Sitar, Ed Lyons, Mrs. Robert O’Konski and Mrs. Robert Cartier.

50 YEARS AGO — 1968

Luzerne County Dental Society and Dental Auxiliary held a dental health poster contest throughout elementary schools of the county. Dallas School District was well represented in second and third place winners, plus three honorable mentions. All sixth graders in the county participated with approximately 2,000 entries. Second place was won by Thomas Duffy, Trucksville; third place by Robert Blase, Dallas. Honorable mention went to Patricia Beckham, Westmoreland; Jennie Marie Rodda, Dallas; and Joanne Schoell, Westmoreland.

Three Dallas residents are among 82 College Misericordia Dean’s List Students that were honored by President Sr. Miriam Teresa, RSM at a Formal Tea, Sunday afternoon. Dean’s List students from Dallas are: senior Patricia Bronson, junior Ruth L. Adamshick, and junior Margaret M. Caffrey.

60 YEARS AGO — 1948

Gate of Heaven parochial school opened its new cafeteria Monday, serving a hot lunch to 483 children. Ten mothers of the 200 who have signed for duty in the kitchen and dining hall, assisting Joe McCaffrey, the chef, helped with preparation and serving. Mrs. Harry Sgarlat, Laketon, chairman, expects to spend two weeks personally at the cafeteria.

Sandra Agnew was elected president at the meeting of the Junior Class of Idetown Methodist Church held at the home of the teacher, Mrs. Thelma Lamoreaux, East 42nd Street, Idetown, on Tuesday night. Present were Ellen Finney, Judy Bergstrasser, Ellen Jane Harris, Sandra Agnew, Jack Heidig, Kim Foulke, Donald Evans, Danny Lengel and William Becking.

70 YEARS AGO — 1948

Mrs. Bernard Shair will read, “John Loves Mary,” a hilarious comedy, at Irem Temple Country Club this evening at 8:30. The reading is second of a series being offered by the Woman Golfers of the Club. Last Friday evening Prof. Bugbee gave a stimulating talk on current events. Tickets may be purchased at the door.

Mrs. Robert Moore, Dallas Borough School Nurse, discussed the Borough’s Child Health Program at the February meeting of Dallas Women of Kiwanis at Irem Country Club Wednesday evening. Present were: Mrs. Leroy Troxell, Mrs. David Joseph, Mrs. Herbert Griesing, Mrs. Frederic Anderson, Mrs. Walter Elston, Mrs. George Montgomery, Mrs. Kenneth Rice, Mrs. Donald Harris, Mrs. Charles Smith, Mrs. Robert Hale, Mrs. Jack Laux, Mrs. J.W. Reardin, Mrs. C.E. Shaver, Mrs. John Henninger, Mrs. Clyde Cooper and Mrs. J.R. Moore.

Compiled by Kim Rollman For Dallas Post