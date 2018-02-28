Back Mountain Memorial Library announces upcoming events

DALLAS — Whether you have coal miners in your family or would just enjoy learning about this local industry, the place to be is the Back Mountain Memorial Library when the Eckley Miners’ Village brings its Traveling Trunk Show to the library at 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 7.

There will be costumes and artifacts to examine, and a Power Point presentation will educate participants on the era when Pennsylvania anthracite powered America’s Industrial Revolution.

This “Afternoon Enrichment” program invites seniors and anyone distrustful of winter’s uncertain weather to enjoy an afternoon out while experiencing the history of the coal region.

Having Winter Olympics withdrawal? Come out for the library’s annual Family Night with the Penguins and Tux, and meet our local ice hockey stars at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 27.Scranton Wilkes-Barre Penguins players Tom Kostopoulos and Adam Johnson with Mike O’Brien and Tux will stop by.

The players will talk about the importance of reading, about being a team player and about life as professional hockey players. Tux will entertain in his inimitable way as the players read to the crowd. This program is always very popular and space is limited, so call to sign up as soon as possible.

News and Notices

A patron recently discovered our large-print books. “What a great idea!” he said. He’d never realized they made such books. Another commented she’d never seen such a great selection of large-print books in any library. Even patrons with regular eyesight often prefer a large-print book to make reading easier in dim light. From romances to thrillers, from biographies to true crime, from best sellers to mysteries, this is the place to be. Local service clubs such as the Lions and the American Legion help fund our large-print collection.

Reader Recommended: Patrons and staff are enthusiastic about these titles.

Reading James Lee Burke’s new novel “Robicheaux” is leading patrons to try (or re-read) his other books. In the same way, “Glass Houses” by Louise Penny has increased the circulation of the other Inspector Gamache books. One patron said she loves the Gamache books so much, she starts over from the start of the series periodically.