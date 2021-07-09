BUTLER TWP. — State Rep. Tarah Toohil Thursday announced more than $305,000 on funding support for 26 fire and EMS organizations in her 116th Legislative District.

Toohil, R—Butler Township, said the funding was allocated through the 2020-21 Pennsylvania Fire Company and Emergency Medical Service Grant Program.

“Our hardworking first responders do such an amazing job protecting lives and property in communities across the region and we are grateful for their dedicated service,” Toohil said. “This annual program provides some much-needed financial assistance so they can continue providing that critical service.”

Projects eligible for funding include construction or renovation of a fire or ambulance company facility, purchase or repair of equipment, training and education, recruitment and retention, or debt reduction. This year, funds may also be used to supplement operational expenses incurred by the lack of fundraising opportunities resulting from the pandemic.

Following is a list of area fire and EMS organizations that received grants and the amount of the awards:

American Patient Transport Systems Inc. – $8,993.

Diamond Engine Hose Hook and Ladder Company No. 2 – $13,837.

Dorrance Township Volunteer Fire Department – $12,590.

East End Engine and Hose Company No. 3 – $13,481.

Fourteenth Ward Fire Company – $11,877.

Harwood Fire Company – $12,233.

Hazle Township Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company – $15,000.

Hazleton City Fire Department – $15,000.

Hazleton Heights Volunteer Fire Company – $12,411.

Hobbie Volunteer Fire Company No. 1 (fire) – $12,055.

Hobbie Volunteer Fire Company No. 1 (EMS) – $8,993.

Huntington Valley Volunteer Fire Company (fire) – $11,520.

Huntington Valley Volunteer Fire Company (EMS) – $8,993.

Mocanaqua Volunteer Fire Company No. 1 – $11,877.

Nescopeck Volunteer Fire Company No. 1 – $11,520.

Nuremberg Weston Volunteer Fire Company – $12,768.

Pioneer Fire Company No. 1 – $12,411.

Pond Hill-Lily Lake Ambulance Association – $8,993.

Pond Hill-Lily Lake Volunteer Fire Company – $11,698.

Salem Township Volunteer Fire Company – $13,481.

Shickshinny Volunteer Ambulance Association Inc. – $8,993.

Sugarloaf Fire Company – $11,877.

Sugarloaf Fire Company (EMS) – $8,993.

Valley Regional Fire and Rescue Inc. (fire) – $13,481.

Valley Regional Fire and Rescue Inc. (EMS) – $8,993.

West Hazleton Fire Hose Hook and Ladder Company No. 1 – $13,481.

