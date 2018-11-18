TUNKHANNOCK — The Lincoln Center revival of “The King and I” comes to the Dietrich at 2 p.m. on Sundays, Dec. 2 and 9.

Following its Tony-winning run at the Lincoln Center and a national tour, “The King and I” is currently playing at the London Palladium in London’s West End in a production featuring its three original leads, Kelli O’Hara, Ken Watanabe and Ruthie Ann Miles. It is this performance that is filmed and coming to the Dietrich Theater screen.

The classic Rodgers and Hammerstein musical is set in 1860s Bangkok and tells the story of the unconventional relationship between the King of Siam and Anna, a British schoolteacher whom the King hires to tutor his wives and children. The two strike up an unlikely friendship and end up learning from each other on issues ranging from tradition, gender roles, leadership and more.

In addition to the three leads, the production also features Takao Osawa as The Kralahome and Dean John-Wilson and Na-Young Jeon as the young lovers, Lun Tha and Tuptim. O’Hara and Miles both won Tony awards for their performances in the original Lincoln Center production, which they are reprising in London.

General admission is $14 each. Senior and member tickets are $12 each. Children and student admission is $10 each. To purchase tickets,l go to www.dietrichtheater.com or the ticket booth or call 570-996-1500.