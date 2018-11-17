🔊 Listen to this

TUNKHANNOCK — The Dietrich Theater is all bedecked with lights, decorations, whimsical gallery exhibits, and is ready and waiting for holiday movies, a homemade cookie walk, holiday crafts, and more. Classic holiday films and a Holiday Workshop promise to be fun for all ages.

Santa’s elves, Dietrich volunteers that is, have been working full time, purchasing decorations and installing them inside and outside the theater, a 16-year tradition in Tunkhannock, this year designed and directed by Jim Rosengrant and crew. All are invited to come and see the handiwork of the elves, a wonderful way to get in the holiday spirit. “The decorations are breathtaking this year and a true gift to the community,” gratefully acknowledges Executive Director Erica Rogler.

Christmas in Our Hometown on Friday evening, Dec. 7 and Saturday, Dec. 8 is a time for everyone to visit the Dietrich Theater. The homemade Cookie Walk will begin Friday at 5 p.m. and continue Saturday until all the cookies are purchased. Cookie bakers, all friends of the Dietrich, donate their specialties, and you have the chance to fill a $6 container with your favorites. All proceeds benefit low-cost or free programming at the theater.

Thanks to Ace-Robbins, Inc., from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, children and adults can try their hand at ornament making and cookie decorating at the Dietrich Theater free Holiday Workshop. Holiday songs will fill the halls, and the Balloon Lady will send you away with a balloon design of your choice. You will be singing “Tis the season to be jolly!” when you come to the Holiday Workshop.

Also, thanks to Ace-Robbins are the free showings of the classic Christmas film Emmet Otter’s Jug-Band Christmas at 5:30 and 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 7 and Saturday, Dec. 8. There is even free popcorn. This is the charming Jim Henson story about the poor otter family that risks everything for the chance to win the cash prize at the talent contest. The showings of this film have become a holiday tradition at the Dietrich and made possible by the Jim Henson Legacy Foundation.

A free holiday film has been scheduled in the Dietrich Film Favorites Series: the ever popular “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” at 1 and 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 5, sponsored by Nimble Hill Winery and Brewery. Seating is first come, first served.

To continue the Dietrich tradition of thanking the community that has been so supportive over the years, “It’s a Wonderful Life,” the Frank Capra favorite of all holiday films, will be shown, free to all at 2, 7 and 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 11, thanks to Ace-Robbins, Inc. Free soda, popcorn, and cookies. So many make this a yearly tradition. Over the years, the Dietrich has added showings to accommodate the demand. Seats are first come, first served. No reservations. Just come!

For the season of giving, “There is something for everyone in our holiday offerings,” proudly states Ronnie Harvey, assistant theater manager. For information about any of these events, call 570-996-1500.