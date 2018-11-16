WORCESTER, MA — Led by seven three-time honorees, Worcester Polytechnic Institute placed 72 fall student-athletes, including Carrie Pozaic, of Wyoming on their respective NEWMAC Academic All-Conference teams. Football led the department with 21 selections while Volleyball boasted a NEWMAC-best nine. Men’s soccer boasted 11, followed by women’s soccer (9) and field hockey (8). Women’s cross country once again tied its program record with eight and men’s cross country produced six.

https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_WPI.jpg.optimal.jpg