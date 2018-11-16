GAME-BY-GAME RESULTS
DALLAS (11-1)
Tunkhannock (3-7)`W 53-21
at Crestwood (2-8)`W 32-12
Hazleton Area (6-5)`W 44-21
at Pittston Area (4-7)`W 41-21
Wyo. Valley West (5-5)`W 42-6
Coughlin (0-10)`W 35-7
at Nanticoke Area (6-5)`W 35-0
Valley View (12-0)`L 33-0
at Berwick (9-3)`W 13-10
at Lake-Lehman (6-5)`W 42-14
D2-4A Playoffs
Honesdale (3-8)`W 23-16
Berwick (9-3)`W 3-0 OT
at Valley View (12-0)`7 p.m. Saturday
VALLEY VIEW (12-0)
Wallenpaupack (9-3)`W 27-14
at Abington Heights (2-9)`W 42-0
at West Scranton (7-5)`W 26-7
Scranton Prep (12-0)`W 27-15
Honesdale (3-8)`W 35-14
at Berwick (9-3)`W 35-7
Western Wayne (6-6)`W 20-10
at Dallas (11-1)`W 33-0
Scranton (1-10)`W 42-7
at North Pocono (6-5)`W 45-7
D2-4A Playoffs
Abington Heights (2-9)`W 44-13
West Scranton (7-5)`W 61-12
Dallas (11-1)`7 p.m. Saturday