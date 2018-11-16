GAME-BY-GAME RESULTS

DALLAS (11-1)

Tunkhannock (3-7)`W 53-21

at Crestwood (2-8)`W 32-12

Hazleton Area (6-5)`W 44-21

at Pittston Area (4-7)`W 41-21

Wyo. Valley West (5-5)`W 42-6

Coughlin (0-10)`W 35-7

at Nanticoke Area (6-5)`W 35-0

Valley View (12-0)`L 33-0

at Berwick (9-3)`W 13-10

at Lake-Lehman (6-5)`W 42-14

D2-4A Playoffs

Honesdale (3-8)`W 23-16

Berwick (9-3)`W 3-0 OT

at Valley View (12-0)`7 p.m. Saturday

VALLEY VIEW (12-0)

Wallenpaupack (9-3)`W 27-14

at Abington Heights (2-9)`W 42-0

at West Scranton (7-5)`W 26-7

Scranton Prep (12-0)`W 27-15

Honesdale (3-8)`W 35-14

at Berwick (9-3)`W 35-7

Western Wayne (6-6)`W 20-10

at Dallas (11-1)`W 33-0

Scranton (1-10)`W 42-7

at North Pocono (6-5)`W 45-7

D2-4A Playoffs

Abington Heights (2-9)`W 44-13

West Scranton (7-5)`W 61-12

Dallas (11-1)`7 p.m. Saturday

