DALLAS — Juliet Price, Kaelyn Traver and Toni Traver, of the Luzerne County Dairy Court, will present dairy-related items and information in the display case at the Back Mountain Memorial Library during the month of February.

The Dairy Court focuses on educating consumers about the benefits of dairy and the path it travels from farm to table. They work year-round at various promotions to collect money for the Fill a Glass with Hope program. This program works with Weinberg Food Bank and local food distributions to give fresh milk to families who need it most.

The Dairy Court is available to teach free classes at schools and the library. Anyone who like the court to visit their classroom is asked to contact them on Facebook at Luzerne County Dairy Princess Promotion Team.