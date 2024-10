BURLINGTON, VT — Stephen Kirby, Class of 2022 of the University of Vermont, has been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester. Kirby, of Tunkhannock, is a Business Administration major in the Grossman School of Business. To be named to the dean’s list, students must have a grade-point average of 3.0 or better and rank in the top 20 percent of their class in their respective college or school.

