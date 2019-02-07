LEHMAN TWP. – Molly Kuhar brought an oversized chess game to school on Feb. 6, but she also brought her boots.

The sixth-grade student at Lake-Noxen Elementary was prepared for both indoor and outdoor activities available to students during a Global School Play Day event that provided a chance for students to take a step away from technology and serious academics, and take time for recreation and interaction with friends.

Kuhar, who counts snow skiing and swimming among her favorite activities, said the event reinforced what she already loves to do — spend time outdoors and with others.

An honor student, Kuhar said the day was also a chance to take a time-out from serious academics and enjoy more casual learning.

“I’m also hoping to teach my friends how to play chess,” the 11-year-old said, smiling as she detailed the differences between a “pawn” and a “rook.”

T.J. Zurawski, also in sixth grade, brought in “Operation Escape,” a game that uses logic and teamwork to escape a room.

He emphasized that playtime could incorporate both fun and learning, while providing an opportunity for strengthening friendships.

To Justyz Smith, the day was a chance not only to get some exercise and have fun, but to get her hands dirty.

“My favorite part was making slime,” she said.

Down the hall in Liz Gallagher’s Life Skills classroom, play went beyond fun, to the reinforcement of some skills already learned.

“The students learn shopping, cooking, budgeting,” she said. “Today, we’re icing a cake that we baked yesterday.”

Gallagher’s assistant Tammy Crispell took time to help the children move through a variety of stations set up through the classroom, designed to engage them while also providing a chance for fun.

“We don’t usually get to the whole train set,” she said. “We got to do that today and that was nice.”

Other stations included an art area and a farm set.

A mural set up in the middle of the room was created by students working together to craft a winter scene, complete with small figures dressed warmly in hats and coats.

“One student knew what he wanted it to look like, and the other student was able to paint scenery accordingly to make it look the way he wanted it to,” Gallagher said.

Gallagher said when she heard about Global Play Day, she looked it up online and realized children all over the word would be playing together as a chance to give their minds a break from technology and even academics.

“Children in Japan are also playing today,” she said. “It’s truly global.”

Principal Nancy Edkins was happy to see students going for walks, playing board games, learning new activities and making new friends.

“This is our first venture with Global School Play Day,” she said. “We are very excited to share the day with our students.”

Jessica Simson, Serenity Roxby, Matthew Lapidus and Connor Mully play Candy Land during Play Day at Lake-Noxen Elementary in Genn Pauley's first-grade classroom. Tristan Brecinski, Ayden Richardson, Charleigh West and third-grade teacher Mrs. Devine play a game of Monopoly during Play Day. Tanner Evans, Jake Naugle and Reilley Kirkutis play a game of Scattegories in Mr. Cronin's sixth-grade classroom at Lake-Noxen Elementary during the Play Day. Amelia Brown and Madalyn Marcin celebrate their Jenga tower not falling while participating in Play Day at Lake-Noxen Elementary School. The girls are students in Melissa Smigielski's fourth-grade classroom. Joseph Edwards, Annli Michell and Ayden Daubert play Ker'Plunk while participating in Play Day at Lake Noxen-Elementary School in Carrie McDonald's indergarten classroom.

By Geri Gibbons For Dallas Post