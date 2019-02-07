KINGSTON – The Wyoming Seminary Mock Trial team recently competed in the seventh annual Benjamin Franklin Invitational Mock Trial competition in Philadelphia, hosted by the University of Pennsylvania. The Sem Blue Knights A Team finished in fourth place in the tournament, which featured the top 43 teams in the state. The Sem B team also posted a winning record. Sophomore Ashley Dimen of Middletown, R.I. received an Outstanding Witness Award.

In addition, the Blue Knights, divided into three teams, recently competed in the ninth Annual Blue and Gold Invitational Mock Trial Tournament at LaSalle University, Philadelphia, with about 42 teams in attendance. Sem’s Mock A-Team finished in second place. Sophomore Shailee Desai of Shavertown and senior Bella Tang of Kingston received Outstanding Attorney Awards, and sophomore Sandra Hategekimana of Kigali, Rwanda received an Outstanding Witness Award.

At both tournaments, the Sem A-Team advanced to the final round.

The Sem Mock Trial team began its tournament season by taking part in the 12th annual Empire New York: World Championship, in Manhattan, N.Y., featuring the top 40 teams from 16 states and six other countries. The Blue Knights finished in 11th place.

Team members are coached by teacher-coaches Adam Carlisle, Dr. Elizabeth Penland and Morgan Howard-Penland and are advised by area attorneys Paul Galante and Zach Watkins.