KINGSTON – The Wyoming Seminary Mock Trial team recently competed in the seventh annual Benjamin Franklin Invitational Mock Trial competition in Philadelphia, hosted by the University of Pennsylvania. The Sem Blue Knights A Team finished in fourth place in the tournament, which featured the top 43 teams in the state. The Sem B team also posted a winning record. Sophomore Ashley Dimen of Middletown, R.I. received an Outstanding Witness Award.

In addition, the Blue Knights, divided into three teams, recently competed in the ninth Annual Blue and Gold Invitational Mock Trial Tournament at LaSalle University, Philadelphia, with about 42 teams in attendance. Sem’s Mock A-Team finished in second place. Sophomore Shailee Desai of Shavertown and senior Bella Tang of Kingston received Outstanding Attorney Awards, and sophomore Sandra Hategekimana of Kigali, Rwanda received an Outstanding Witness Award.

At both tournaments, the Sem A-Team advanced to the final round.

The Sem Mock Trial team began its tournament season by taking part in the 12th annual Empire New York: World Championship, in Manhattan, N.Y., featuring the top 40 teams from 16 states and six other countries. The Blue Knights finished in 11th place.

Team members are coached by teacher-coaches Adam Carlisle, Dr. Elizabeth Penland and Morgan Howard-Penland and are advised by area attorneys Paul Galante and Zach Watkins.

Seen following the LaSalle University Blue and Gold Invitational Mock Trial Tournament are, from left, first row, freshman Bekah Kornfeld, Kingston; sophomore Shailee Desai, Shavertown; senior Morgan Price, Bear Creek; junior Jillayne Gumbs, Allentown; senior Bella Tang, Kingston. Second row, freshman Emily Williams, Dallas; sophomore Mya Dobrowolski, Allentown; sophomore Xiaobu Zhou, Chongqing, China, P.R.C.; sophomore Ashley Dimen, Middletown, R.I.; sophomore Zora Machura, Bremen, Germany; freshman Dominica Delayo, Moosic; and sophomore Sandra Hategekimana, Kigali, Rwanda. Third row, freshman Sophia Kruger, Shavertown; sophomore Aaliyeh Sayed, Mountain Top. Fourth row, freshman Anna Cabell, Sugarloaf; freshman Rhianna Lewis, Scranton; freshman Emily Aikens, Jenkins Township; senior Payton Lepore, Wyoming; sophomore Shuyi Chen, Fujian, China, P.R.C.; and freshman Marco Magnotta, Forty Fort. Fifth row, freshman Bridget Dowd, Lehighton; sophomore Jonah Pascal, Forty Fort; senior Faith Mihok, Exeter; junior Dora Softic, Zagreb, Croatia. Sixth row, junior Ari Lonstein, Ellenville, N.Y.; sophomore Khizar Ali, Dallas; sophomore Yiqing Cao, Shanghai, China P.R.C.; and freshman Benjamin Zhao, Mountain Top.
