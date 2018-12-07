DALLAS — A family Christmas festival at Gate of Heaven Church Dec. 2 brought dozens of families out to meet Santa Claus and his helpers, enjoy a cardboard Christmas village and get a bite to eat.

For those who were artistically inclined, a gingerbread house contest provided a chance to craft holiday-themed gingerbread houses, complete with frosting, gum drops and other confectionery treats.

To Kristen Ciaccia, the event reflected the family and faith that define both her life and the parish.

Her 4-year-old son Michael was on hand to show off a gingerbread house he had designed with his sister, Grace, who is 17.

When asked what was inside the house, Michael said, “Jesus.”

Displayed next to Michael and Grace’s house was a house designed by their sisters, Clair, 7; and Therese, 14.

“It was a family affair,” Kristen said. “We teamed up.”

Her one concession? The family used premade kits for their designs.

She said the event had become an annual family tradition, kicking off the season with a burst of color, activity and friendly competition.

The church’s youth pastor Francis Zelinka said the event was about bringing families together for a simple time of fellowship and fun.

“Its not a fundraiser, just a family gathering,” he said. “We have some food available, but everything is just a dollar.”

His wife Darlene, son Jacob, 1, and Eva, 2, enjoyed everything about the event from the chance to visit with Santa Claus to the chance to dress up as characters of the nativity and the Christmas village.

“She’s loving running through the decorated houses,” Darlene said of Eva. “That’s absolutely her favorite.”

Although Jacob didn’t quite understand everything about the event, he enjoyed its colorful offerings from the comfort of his mother’s lap.

Alicia Witt, a nursing student at Wilkes University, volunteered as an elf at the event, assisting Santa and encouraging children who might be a bit reluctant to sit on his lap.

“I went to Gate of Heaven and this was a great chance to give back to my community,” she said. “The kids are giving their list to Santa. One wanted a bike and one wanted some Phillies stuff.”

​The event included visits with Santa, various crafts, a “dress up” nativity scene, cookie decorating, a holiday village and the gingerbread competition.

But to those attending the event, it was a great opportunity to forego the business of shopping, decorating and meal planning, and spend an afternoon focused on family, fellowship and faith.

​

Sarah Contardi, 11, of Dallas, enter her gingerbread house in the contest at Gate of Heaven in Dallas. https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_ginger1_faa.jpg Sarah Contardi, 11, of Dallas, enter her gingerbread house in the contest at Gate of Heaven in Dallas. Fred Adams | For Dallas Post Sara Derosa, 14, works on a gingerbread display before entering it to be judged at Gate of Heaven. The Lake-Lehman Football display was a joint collaboration of Derosa, Jackie Watkins, Mia Contardi and Jaina Neyhard. https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_ginger2_faa.jpg Sara Derosa, 14, works on a gingerbread display before entering it to be judged at Gate of Heaven. The Lake-Lehman Football display was a joint collaboration of Derosa, Jackie Watkins, Mia Contardi and Jaina Neyhard. Fred Adams | For Dallas Post Sara Derosa, 14, works on a gingerbread display before entering it to be judged at Gate of Heaven. https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_ginger3_faa.jpg Sara Derosa, 14, works on a gingerbread display before entering it to be judged at Gate of Heaven. Fred Adams | For Dallas Post The entry of Olivia Stevens and Jessica English was one of several in the Gingerbread Contest at Gate of Heaven, Dallas. https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_ginger4_faa.jpg The entry of Olivia Stevens and Jessica English was one of several in the Gingerbread Contest at Gate of Heaven, Dallas. Fred Adams | For Dallas Post Santa talks to Justin English, 8, of Wyoming, at Gate of Heaven, Dallas. https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_ginger5_faa.jpg Santa talks to Justin English, 8, of Wyoming, at Gate of Heaven, Dallas. Fred Adams | For Dallas Post

By Geri Gibbons For mydallaspost.com