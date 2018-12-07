John Porter Luksic set a Widener University record in the 200-yard breaststroke in a November meet and opened December with two wins during a dual meet victory.

The junior from Dallas is improving upon his efforts when he was a third-team Middle Atlantic Conference all-star last season and an honorable mention selection as a freshman.

Luksic set the school record of 2:09.89 while placing ninth at the 11-team Franklin & Marshall Invitational Nov. 11.

Widener defeated Salisbury State, 172-90, in Saturday’s dual meet with the help of two wins by Luksic.

Luksic won the 100 breaststroke in 1:01.49 and the 200 breaststroke in 2:12.87, along with placing third in the 400 individual medley in 4:44.44.