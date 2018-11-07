Boil water advisory issued for Sutton Hills development

JACKSON TWP. — If you live in the Sutton Hills development in Jackson Township, Pennsylvania American Water Co. advises, “Don’t drink the water.”

Pennsylvania American Water Wednesday issued a precautionary boil water advisory for customers in the Sutton Hills development, Jackson Township, due to low tank levels caused by a water main break.

Crews are currently working to locate the broken main and isolate the leak. Once the break is isolated, repairs will be underway. Approximately 65 customers are affected.

Pennsylvania American Water experienced a loss in positive water pressure on Wednesday, Nov. 7, due to a main break. A loss of positive water pressure is a signal of the existence of conditions that could allow contamination to enter the distribution system through back-flow by back-pressure or back-siphonage. As a result, there is an increased chance that the water might contain disease-causing organisms.

This notice applies to customers along the following streets:

• Blueberry Hill

• Cross Creek Road

• Deer Hill Road

For a map of the affected area log on to the PAWC website at www.pennsylvaniaamwater.com, and select Alert Notifications.

PAWC tells affected customers boil water before drinking it. Bring all water to a rolling boil, let it boil for one minute, and cool before using; or use bottled water. You should use boil or bottled water for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth and food preparation until further notice.

Inadequately treated water may contain disease-causing organisms. These organisms include bacteria, viruses and parasites, which can cause symptoms such as nausea, cramps, diarrhea and associated headaches.

These symptoms are not caused only by organisms in drinking water, but also by other factors. If you experience any of these symptoms and they persist, you may wish to consult with your health care provider. People with severely compromised immune systems, infants and some elderly may be at increased risk. These people should seek advice about drinking water from their health care providers.

General guidelines on ways to lessen the risk of infection by microbes are available from EPA’s Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1-800-426-4791.

To ease inconvenience, Pennsylvania American Water has stationed a water tanker at the intersection of Blueberry Hill Road and Cross Creek Road. Customers should bring their own containers when visiting a tanker for drinking water.

Pennsylvania American Water crews are working to locate the broken main and isolate the leak.. Once the break is isolated, repairs will be underway and Pennsylvania American Water will collect and analyze additional water quality samples including bacteria samples.

PAWC will inform customers when the corrective actions have been completed and you no longer need to boil your water. This information will also be provided on Pennsylvania American Water’s website at www.pennsylvaniaamwater.com, under the Alerts Notifications section.

For more information, contact Pennsylvania American Water’s customer service center at (800) 565-7292.

By Bill O’Boyle boboyle@timesleader.com

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.

