DALLAS — In a game where every yard was a grind, those three Dallas picked up in overtime Saturday afternoon may have kept its season going.

Because without them, maybe — just maybe — Ryan Fisher’s game-winning field goal is instead a hair off line.

Fisher, a starting defender on the soccer team, booted a 24-yard field goal for the game’s only points, giving Dallas a 3-0 overtime win against Berwick in a District 2 Class 4A semifinal game.

The Mountaineers (11-1) will get a crack at the only team to beat them this season — Valley View (12-0) — in the championship game. The game will be at Valley View and most likely 7 p.m. Friday. Berwick finished 9-3, losing to Dallas for the second time this season.

The final score tied a District 2 football record for the lowest scoring playoff game. Berwick defeated Abington Heights 3-0 in the 2008 D2-3A championship game. The Dawgs were also shut out for the first time in their last 146 games. Dallas was the last team to shut out Berwick with a 28-0 win in Week 3 of the 2006 season.

Starting at the Berwick 10-yard line in overtime, Dallas running back Lenny Kelley managed just 3 yards on three carries. Fisher was then sent on the field to try a 24-yard field goal into a fierce wind blowing at the Mountaineers but also blowing at a left-to-right angle. The left-footed Fisher played his kick into the wind, which blew the football to the right but not enough as it tucked just inside the right upright.

Berwick tried to ice Fisher with a timeout before the kick.

“It just gave me more time to think about the wind and how I was going to kick into the wind,” said Fisher, who booted two field goals in Dallas’ 13-10 win over Berwick in Week 9. “It’s a nerve-wracking kick, but keeping your composure is the biggest part.

“The kick went up and the wind just killed it by the uprights. It drifted a little bit to the right, but snuck back around.”

Berwick didn’t have such good fortune with its field goal unit. The Dawgs got the ball first in overtime, and Jarret Groshek lined up for a 25-yard field goal only to have Dallas’ Matt Maransky block the kick. Maransky also blocked a 38-yard field goal attempt on the last play before halftime.

“It was actually our scout team during the week that enabled me to block that kick and the first kick,” said Maransky, who was also the holder on the game-winning kick.

Prior to Maransky’s first block, Dallas appeared to put points on the board when wideout Luke DelGaudio caught an 8-yard pass from quarterback Mike Lukasavage for an apparent touchdown on a fourth-and-7 play. A penalty wiped out the touchdown and Dallas turned over the ball on downs after an incompletion.

Lukasavage was pressed into action when starter Michael Starbuck was lost for the season with a knee injury suffered during the quarterfinal win against Honesdale. He was third on the depth chart, with regular backup R.J. Wren also out for the year with a foot injury.

“I worked hard all offseason and I made sure when I had my opportunity I went out and took it,” Lukasavage said.

Lukasvage was 4-of-18 for 92 yards, just missing by inches on some throws as the wind played havoc anytime the ball was in the air. Kelley churned out 65 yards on 32 carries, taking direct snaps about a dozen times. The Mountaineers finished with 181 yards of offense.

“R.J. played on defense at safety and Michael, obviously, is a tremendous quarterback,” Dallas coach Rich Mannello said. “We’re not standing here today, we’re not having this discussion without those two kids. But everybody rallied around Michael Lukasavage. He went in there and did a heck of a job.”

Owen Shoemaker ran 23 times for 88 yards. The Dawgs finished with 212 yards, but with only 20 through the air.

“Obviously, it was a defensive kind of day,” Berwick coach Frank Sheptock said. “You had two very good defenses and as the game wore on you think it would be an overtime type of situation.”

District 2 Class 4A Semifinal

Dallas 3, Berwick 0 OT

Berwick`0`0`0`0`0 — 0

Dallas`0`0`0`0`3 — 3

Overtime

DAL — Ryan Fisher 24 FG

Team statistics`BER`DAL

First downs`11`9

Rushes-yards`50-192`36-73

Passing yards`20`108

Total yards`212`181

Passing`2-10-1`5-20-0

Sacked-yards lost`0-0`1-1

Punts-avg.`5-36.8`5-38.5

Fumbles-lost`4-1`1-0

Penalties-yards`3-30`1-0

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — Berwick, Owen Shoemaker 23-88, Ryan Laubach 18-62, Alex Sharkuski 5-25, Blake Maurer 1-(minus-1), Tegan Wilk 3-18. Dallas, Lenny Kelley 32-65, Mike Lukasavage 2-6, Danny Meuser 2-2.

PASSING — Berwick, Laubach 2-10-1-20. Dallas, Lukasavage 4-18-0-92, Kelley 1-2-0-16.

RECEIVING — Berwick, Wilk 1-8, Shoemaker 1-12. Dallas, Luke DelGaudio 2-24, Meuser 2-47, Matt Maransky 1-37.

INTERCEPTIONS — Dallas, Dylan Schuster 1-0.

MISSED FGs — Berwick, 38BLK, 25BLK.

Dallas quarterback Michael Lukasavage, right, runs a keeper as Berwick’s Jacob Seely closes in during a District 2 Class 4A semifinal game Saturday. https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_TTL111118HSF-Dallas-Berwick_1.jpg Dallas quarterback Michael Lukasavage, right, runs a keeper as Berwick’s Jacob Seely closes in during a District 2 Class 4A semifinal game Saturday. Bill Tarutis | For Times Leader Berwick running back Owen Shoemaker tries to evade Dallas’ Lenny Kelley in a District 2 Class 4A semifinal game Saturday. https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_TTL111118HSF-Dallas-Berwick_2.jpg Berwick running back Owen Shoemaker tries to evade Dallas’ Lenny Kelley in a District 2 Class 4A semifinal game Saturday. Bill Tarutis | For Times Leader Dallas running back Lenny Kelley tries to get past Berwick defensive back Jacob Seely in a District 2 Class 4A semifinal game Saturday. https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_TTL111118HSF-Dallas-Berwick_3.jpg Dallas running back Lenny Kelley tries to get past Berwick defensive back Jacob Seely in a District 2 Class 4A semifinal game Saturday. Bill Tarutis | For Times Leader Berwick quarterback Ryan Laubach hands off to running back Owen Shoemaker against Dallas in a District 2 Class 4A semifinal game Saturday. https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_TTL111118HSF-Dallas-Berwick_4.jpg Berwick quarterback Ryan Laubach hands off to running back Owen Shoemaker against Dallas in a District 2 Class 4A semifinal game Saturday. Bill Tarutis | For Times Leader Dallas wide receiver Matt Maransky catches a pass over the outstretched arms of Berwick defender Teagan Wilk. https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_TTL111118HSF-Dallas-Berwick_5.jpg Dallas wide receiver Matt Maransky catches a pass over the outstretched arms of Berwick defender Teagan Wilk. Bill Tarutis | For Times Leader

Overtime field goal sends Mounts to D2-4A title game

By John Erzar jerzar@timesleader.com