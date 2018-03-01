District 2 postpones Friday’s basketball championships

District 2 has postponed Friday’s basketball championships at Mohegan Sun Arena due to the impending inclement weather.

All of Friday’s games have been moved to Sunday. Games on Thursday and Saturday will remain as scheduled.

Here is Sunday’s revised schedule at Mohegan Sun Arena:

• 1 p.m., Class A boys championship, MMI Prep vs. Susquehanna.

• 3 p.m., Class 2A girls championship, Northwest vs. Old Forge.

• 5 p.m., Class 6A girls championship, Hazleton Area vs. Scranton.

• 7 p.m., Class 5A boys championship, Dallas vs. Abington Heights.

https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_basketball.jpeg

By John Erzar jerzar@timesleader.com