Lake-Lehman’s Kinley Purdy and Holy Redeemer’s Gillian Parsons chase a loose ball in the second quarter.

Lake-Lehman’s Ella Wilson (14), Kinley Purdy (33) and Delica Biscotta (3) surround Holy Redeemer’s McKenzie Chimock as she gets eady to shoot in the second quarter.

Lake-Lehman’s Kinley Purdy (left) and Holy Redeemer’s Gillian Parsons go after a loose ball in the second quarter.

Lake-Lehman’s Olivia Corcoran guards Holy Redeemer’s Tessa Cegelka as she brings the ball down court in the first quarter.

WILKES-BARRE — Lake-Lehman’s Kathryn Morgan woke up just in time Thursday night.

Morgan’s pregame nap, which went longer than anticipated, threw off her schedule. Her scoring threw off Holy Redeemer.

Morgan scored a career-high 25 points as Lehman defeated Redeemer 65-60 to edge closer to the Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 girls basketball title.

“Funny thing is I was running a little bit late to the bus this evening,” said Morgan, a junior who entered the week averaging 7.6 points. “So I was already going a little bit and I got here and was hitting my shots. It was just a great night for me.”

And a great night for Lehman (10-0 Div. 2, 13-5 overall). The Black Knights opened a two-game lead over Redeemer (8-2 Div. 2, 14-4) with four divisional games remaining.

Lehman took a 3-2 lead on Morgan’s first point of the game and never trailed after that. The Black Knights build a 20-7 advantage early in the second quarter.

“We jumped out to an early lead again,” said Lehman coach Charlie Lavan, whose team defeated Redeemer 65-35 on Jan. 3. “Our man defense in the first half was good and I think that sort of threw them a curve. I don’t think they expected us to come out in man.”

Nor did Redeemer expect Morgan to be the main threat. The Royals focused on Ella Wilson, the division’s second-leading scorer, and Kinley Purdy, the division’s fourth-leading scorer.

“I thought our girls played really hard. They did a lot of good things,” Redeemer coach John Jezorwski said. “(Morgan) went off. … We game planned to stop Ella and stop Purdy. The other girls beat us.”

Wilson finished with 14, including consecutive layups which gave Lehman a 57-48 lead with 2:49 left.

Redeemer tried fouling down the stretch and appeared to be fouling the correct Black Knight in Delcia Biscotto, whose 13 free throws this season were the fewest among the starters. Biscotto went to the line three times and hit all six free throws.

Megan Albrecht led one final fourth-quarter surge for Redeemer, scoring 11 of her team-high 17 points. The Royals, though, were never able to get the deficit under five.

Lake-Lehman 65, Holy Redeemer 60

LAKE-LEHMAN (65) — Delcia Biscotto 2 6-6 11, Ella Wilson 6 2-3 14, Kathryn Morgan 11 3-6 25, Kinley Purdy 2 4-6 9, Olivia Oliver 3 0-0 6, Olivia Corcoran 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 15-21 65.

HOLY REDEEMER (60) — Megan Albrecht 6 5-7 17, Bella Boylan 2 0-0 4, Brooke Kroptavich 3 3-3 9, Kayla Pekarovsky 1 0-0 3, McKenzie Chimock 5 0-2 13, Tessa Cegelka 2 0-0 6, Gillian Parsons 3 2-3 8. Kearney Quinn 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 10-15 60.

Lake-Lehman`12`24`12`17 — 65

Holy Redeemer`7`18`15`20 — 60

Three-point goals: LL 2 (Biscotto, Purdy). HR 6 (Pekarovsky, Chimock 3, Cegelka 2).