The Back Mountain Little League will be hosting the 8-10 Baseball State Tournament all this week.

The field is located off Route 309 on Church Street in Dallas Township. The games start with four opening-round contests on Monday, including host and Section 5 champion Back Mountain National playing Section 8 champion Ridley Area in the nightcap at 7 p.m. Monday’s action begins at 10 a.m. with Section 1 champion Meadville/Vernon plays Section 2 champion Hollidaysburg.

There will also be four games Tuesday starting at 10 a.m.

The state champion will be decided either Saturday or Sunday and advance to the East Region Invitational Tournament in Cranston, R.I, Aug. 2-10.

Section 5, which includes the Wyoming Valley-based District 16/31 and the Scranton-area District 17/32, won’t host the 8-10 state baseball tournament against until the 2030s.

Section 5 will host the Major Baseball state tournament in 2026 followed by the Junior Baseball state tournament in 2027 and the 9-11 Baseball state tournament in 2029. It will host the Major Softball state tournament next year.

Here is the tournament schedule:

MONDAY

GAME 1: Meadville/Vernon vs. Hollidaysburg, 10 a.m.

GAME 2: Council Rock Newtown vs. East Side, 1 p.m.

GAME 3: West Point vs. Ashland, 4 p.m.

GAME 4: Back Mountain National vs. Ridley Area, 7 p.m.

TUESDAY

Elimination Bracket

GAME 5: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 10 a.m.

GAME 6: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 1 p.m.

Winners Bracket

GAME 7: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 4 p.m.

GAME 8: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Elimination Bracket

GAME 9: Game 8 loser vs. Game 5 winner, 1 p.m.

GAME 10: Game 7 Loser vs. Game 6 winner, 4 p.m.

THURSDAY

Elimination Bracket

GAME 11: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 3 p.m.

Winners Bracket

GAME 12: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY

GAME 13: Game 12 loser vs. Game 11 winner, 3 p.m.

SATURDAY

Game 14: Game 12 winner vs. Game 13 winner, 5 p.m.

SUNDAY

(If Game 12 winner loses Game 14)

GAME 15: Game 14 winner vs. Game 14 loser, 1 p.m.