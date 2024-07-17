Heavy rain forced the postponements of the two Section 5 Little League baseball games Wednesday at Back Mountain Little League.

The Section 5 8-10 Baseball championship game between Back Mountain National and Valley View will be played at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

The Section 5 Major Baseball game between Back Mountain National and Abington will be at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. If Abington wins, it is the Section 5 champion and will advance to the state tournament next week at Newville Little League. If Back Mountain National wins, the teams will play again on Friday, most likely at 6 p.m.

The 8-10 game was scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. as heavy rain began at the field in Dallas Township. District 16/31 officials were hoping to get at least that game played, but rain continued and a decision to postpone was made shortly before 7 p.m. The major game had already been postponed by then.

The Section 5 8-10 champion will be back at Back Mountain Little League next week for the state tournament.