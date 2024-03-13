BETHLEHEM — Ryan Brown provided the perimeter offense to go along with a punishing Unionville inside game Tuesday night.

The combination was far too much for an overmatched Dallas team, which was routed 74-36 in a PIAA Class 5A boys second-round game at Liberty High School.

Brown made four 3-pointers while finishing with 23 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

Nick Diehl, a 6-foot-7, 230-pounder, who is headed to Tulane on a baseball scholarship as a left-handed pitcher, led a considerable inside advantage.

Unionville made 11 of its first 12 shots from inside the arc and finished 22-for-28 (78.6 percent) there through a combination of finding cutters and getting to the offensive boards 10 times.

Diehl missed six minutes of the first half with mild foul issues. He still went 8-for-8 for 16 points and 10 rebounds.

James Anderson ran the efficient offense with 17 points and six assists as the District 1 champions improved to 25-2.

“We have a lot of really good players,” Unionville coach Chris Cowles said. “They really look good collectively and they are very good individually as well.”

Unionville outrebounded Dallas 43-27, including 13-4 in the first quarter and 25-11 in the first half.

Nick Williams had 15 points and seven rebounds for Dallas, but no other Mountaineer could manage more than six points, four rebounds or two assists.

Dallas lost for just the second time in 15 games and finished 21-8.

The Mountaineers led twice and were within a basket before Unionville took control with 15 straight points – the last nine of the first quarter and the first six of the second – for a 27-10 lead.

Unionville shut out Dallas in the fourth quarter and, including two free throws to end the third, scored the game’s final 17 points.