The times and sites have been set for the seven Wyoming Valley Conference boys and girls basketball teams involved in the PIAA state playoffs later this week.

Three girls teams and two boys teams will be playing Friday. One girls and one boys team will be playing Saturday.

Here is Friday’s schedule:

• Class 5A boys — District 12 third seed West Philadelphia at District 2 second seed Dallas, 7 p.m.

• Class A boys — District 2/11 subregional second seed MMI Prep at District 4 second seed Galeton, 7 p.m.

• Class 6A girls — District 1 ninth seed Pennsbury at District 2 champion Hazleton Area, 7 p.m.

• Class 3A girls — District 4 third seed Bloomsburg at District 2 champion Holy Redeemer, 7 p.m.

• Class 3A girls — District 2 third seed Lake-Lehman vs. District 11 champion Notre Dame Green Pond, 6 p.m. at Allentown Central Catholic High School.

Here is Saturday’s schedule:

Class 6A boys — District 2 second seed Hazleton Area at District 1 third seed West Chester Henderson, 1 p.m.

Class 5A girls — District 2 third seed Dallas vs. District 1 second seed Villa Maria Academy, noon at Great Valley High School, Malvern.