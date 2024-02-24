Ticket prices for the District 2 basketball championship games at Mohegan Sun Arena are on sale now at the NBT Bank Box Office at Mohegan Sun Arena or online at Ticketmaster.com. All tickets are $8.

There will be four games each on Sunday, Monday and Thursday.

Fans are encouraged to buy online to help get in the venue as fast as possible. Tickets sold online are mobile tickets only and are subject to additional convenience fees. Parking fees are included with the ticket price.

Tickets are valid for all games scheduled on that day as long as you stay inside the venue. There is no free re-entry. If you choose to leave following a game and wish to return for another game, you must pay the full ticket price. District 2 Gold Passes will not be honored..

Game programs will be available at the door courtesy of Allied Services with program donations going to support the rehabilitation of pediatric patients within Allied Services.

Mohegan Sun Arena is a cashless venue. All concessions sales inside are now cashless transactions. All major credit cards and mobile pay are accepted. The NBT Bank Box Office at Mohegan Sun Arena will accept cash and credit cards for event ticket purchases.