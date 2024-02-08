Dallas and Hazleton Area will determine the Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 girls basketball title with a special playoff game at 7 p.m. Friday at Nanticoke Area High School.

The teams finished 12-2 in the division, forcing an extra game. The outcome will not affect the District 2 power rankings, which are based solely on regular-season games.

Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for students and will be available at the door. Only cash will be accepted. No passes will be accepted except for the PIAA Gold Pass. Doors open at 6 p.m.

The teams split their two games during the regular season.

Hazleton Area defeated Dallas 63-50 on Jan. 17 with Alexis Reimold scoring 17 points to lead four Cougars in double figures. Dallas rallied from a 10-point deficit entering the fourth quarter to defeat Hazleton Area 69-65 on Wednesday. Molly Walsh led the Mountaineers with 24 points.

Walsh entered the week leading Division 1 in scoring with an 18.3 average. Elizabeth Viglone scores 10.8 per game and Mia DelGaudio averages 10.3.

Kaitlyn Bindas is Hazleton Area’s leading scorer with a 14.5 average. She is also among the top 3-point shooters in the division. Sophia Schults averages 12.1 points, Sophia Benyo averages 8.9 points and Reimold averages 8.8.

Dallas last won a divisional championship in the 2019-20 season. Hazleton Area is going for its first divisional crown since the 2018-19 season.

Both teams will be involved in the WVC playoffs on Tuesday at Pittston Area High School. The winner plays Division 2 runner-up Lake-Lehman. The loser plays Division 2 champion Holy Redeemer. Times of those games haven’t been set.