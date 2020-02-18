🔊 Listen to this

DALLAS — The following memorial/honor books have been donated to the Back Mountain Memorial Library, 96 Huntsville Road, for the month of February 2020.

In memory of Virginia Curtis, “Long Bright River” by Liz Moore, presented by The Municipality of Kingston Township; “National Parks Conservation Association: A Century of Impact,” presented by her son Wade Curtis

In memory of Alison Miller Kovalchik, “The Jewish Cookbook” by Leah Koenig, presented by Becky Hughes

In memory of Homi Allbless, “India for Children: Introduction to India for Kids” by Shalu Sharma, presented by Chuck and Becky Gilbert

In memory of George Tucker, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” by Fred Rogers and presented by Daddow-Isaacs Post 672 American Legion

The following books are in memory of Margery Gordon and are presented by Elizabeth Fairchild: “All the Ways We Said Goodbye” by Beatriz Williams, “Hart’s Hollow Farm” by Janet Dailey (large print)

The following books are in memory of Constance Sclafani and are presented by Benco Family Foundation: “Destinations of a Lifetime” by National Geographic, “Smithsonian American Women”

The following books are in memory of Miss Noreen Gallagher and are presented by the eighth-grade class of Good Shepherd Academy: “Bear Came Along” by Richard T. Morris, “Dancing Hands: How Teresa Carreno Played the Piano for President Lincoln” byMargarita Engle