Miniature shoes will be displayed at Back Mountain Memorial Library

DALLAS — The Back Mountain Memorial Library will display a collection of miniature shoes in its display case for the month of March.

Over 40 pairs of shoes will be showcased, all sculpted by an artist named Raine and retailed under the name “Just the Right Shoe.” The shoes are a range of hand-painted miniature cold cast porcelain figurines, complete with collectible mini shoe boxes.

These whimsical miniatures have been around since 1999 and were manufactured and distributed by Willitts Designs in Petaluma, CA. Having a total of 222 different styles ranging from beaded moccasins and penny loafers to a metal bladed ice-skate and a firefighter boot, these collectibles are no bigger than a few inches and each is sculpted to resemble a right-footed shoe. All have cleverly thought-out names involving puns such as the “En Pointe” ballet slipper and the “Toe Tapper” tap shoe.

All shoes will be for sale.