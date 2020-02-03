Back Mountain students named to dean’s list at The University of Scranton

SCRANTON — Back Mountain residents were among more than 1,600 students named to The University of Scranton’s Dean’s List for the 2019 fall semester. The dean’s list recognizes students for academic excellence. A student must have a grade point average of 3.5 or better with a minimum number of credit hours during the semester to make the dean’s list.

Recognized students are:

Amanda M. Danishanko, of Wyoming, a freshman biochemistry, cell, molecular biology major

Ivy J. Fox, of Dallas, a freshman biology major

Kyle B. Hromisin, of Dallas, a freshman biochemistry major

Lindsey X. Jorda, of Shavertown, a freshman biochemistry, cell, molecular biology major

Michael Quinnan, of Shavertown, a freshman biochemistry, cell, molecular biology major

Caroline E. Ries, of Tunkhannock, a freshman international studies major

Ethan M. Zawatski, of Dallas, a freshman biology major

Eric R. Wisdo, of Tunkhannock, a sophomore biochemistry major

Jacob S. Ridilla, of Shavertown, a junior physics major

Jake D. Selingo, of Shavertown, a junior chemistry major

Ashley C. Spencer, of Tunkhannock, a junior biology major

Kyle Zaboski, of Wyoming, a junior strategic communication major

Madeline J. Grant, of Dallas, a senior criminal justice major

Jared J. Fernandez, of Tunkhannock, a freshman nursing major

Gianna M. Scotti, of Tunkhannock, a sophomore occupational therapy major

Rachel A. Fernandez, of Tunkhannock, a junior occupational therapy major

Caroline N. Banas, of Dallas, a senior nursing major

Olivia R. Mennig, of Dallas, a senior nursing major

Samantha L. Pollick, of Wyoming, a senior nursing major

Nicole C. Cavanaugh, of Dallas, a junior accounting major

Maxwell J. Kneeream, of Wyoming, a junior accounting major

Alissa A. Zamber, of Tunkhannock, a senior accounting major

