Back Mountain students named to dean’s list at The University of Scranton

SCRANTON — Back Mountain residents were among more than 1,600 students named to The University of Scranton’s Dean’s List for the 2019 fall semester. The dean’s list recognizes students for academic excellence. A student must have a grade point average of 3.5 or better with a minimum number of credit hours during the semester to make the dean’s list.
Recognized students are:
Amanda M. Danishanko, of Wyoming, a freshman biochemistry, cell, molecular biology major
Ivy J. Fox, of Dallas, a freshman biology major
Kyle B. Hromisin, of Dallas, a freshman biochemistry major
Lindsey X. Jorda, of Shavertown, a freshman biochemistry, cell, molecular biology major
Michael Quinnan, of Shavertown, a freshman biochemistry, cell, molecular biology major
Caroline E. Ries, of Tunkhannock, a freshman international studies major
Ethan M. Zawatski, of Dallas, a freshman biology major
Eric R. Wisdo, of Tunkhannock, a sophomore biochemistry major
Jacob S. Ridilla, of Shavertown, a junior physics major
Jake D. Selingo, of Shavertown, a junior chemistry major
Ashley C. Spencer, of Tunkhannock, a junior biology major
Kyle Zaboski, of Wyoming, a junior strategic communication major
Madeline J. Grant, of Dallas, a senior criminal justice major
Jared J. Fernandez, of Tunkhannock, a freshman nursing major
Gianna M. Scotti, of Tunkhannock, a sophomore occupational therapy major
Rachel A. Fernandez, of Tunkhannock, a junior occupational therapy major
Caroline N. Banas, of Dallas, a senior nursing major
Olivia R. Mennig, of Dallas, a senior nursing major
Samantha L. Pollick, of Wyoming, a senior nursing major
Nicole C. Cavanaugh, of Dallas, a junior accounting major
Maxwell J. Kneeream, of Wyoming, a junior accounting major
Alissa A. Zamber, of Tunkhannock, a senior accounting major