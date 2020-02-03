Lila Doughton named to Honor Roll at Ross Elementary School

February 3, 2020 Dallas Post Local 0
- Submitted photo

Heather Wertman, left, principal of Ross Elementary School, announces that sixth-grade student Lila Dolughton, above right, has been named to the Honor Roll for the second marking period of the 2019-2020 academic year.

