MALIBU, CA — Olivia Johanna Vasey, of Sweet Valley, has been named to the president’s honors list at Pepperdine University with a 4.0 GPA. She attended Pepperdine’s Heidleberg Campus in Germany and traveled throughout Europe during the fall semester. Vasey was the 2018 valedictorian at Lake-Lehman High School. She is majoring in Biology/Premed at Pepperdine

