Only Yesterday: Bill Metzger was accepted as an electric guitarist by Marine Corps Band in 2000

20 YEARS AGO — 2000

Bill Metzger, son of Bill and Dorothy Metzger of Jackson Township, has received notice that he is the first person in more than two years to be accepted as an electric guitarist by the United States Marine Corps Band. The Lake-Lehman senior auditioned for the spot after signing up for delayed enlistment. There are 12 regional Marine Corps Bands. Each is stationed at a Marine Corps base.

Christopher Patrick Riley, a member of Troop 281 in Dallas, was recently awarded the rank of Eagle Scout, the highest rank attainable from the Boy Scouts of America. The formal presentation of the badge took place at an Eagle Court of Honor on December 4, 1999 at Dallas United Methodist Church. For his Eagle project, Riley finished the basement room of the Back Mountain Memorial Library, which is now known as the “Slightly Read Bookshop.” He supervised troop members as they sanded, spackled and painted shelving, and painted the ceiling and floor.

30 YEARS AGO — 1990

Edward Richards, who had been Lake-Lehman’s long term substitute as band director during the 1989-1990 school year, has been appointed instrumental music teacher at the senior high school as well as marching band and concert band director. Richards replaced former band director and faculty member John Miliauskas, who is now on sick leave and able to work only part time.

The Back Mountain United Methodist Men will hold a Super Bowl Breakfast on Saturday, Jan. 27 at 8 a.m. in the Social Room of the Shavertown United Methodist Church. Jim Miller, Sports Commentator of Channel 28-TV will be speaker. Breakfast committee members are: Jarrette Roan, Harvey Odell, Andrew Glowack, Clarence Michael, Thomas Kreidler, Jr. and Rev. James A. Wert.

40 YEARS AGO — 1980

The kindergarten classes of Dallas Borough Elementary School became doctors and nurses for the day with the help of the American Red Cross “Play Doctor-Nurse Program.” The program consisted of five learning stations: Mouth, Throat and Nutrition; Blood Pressure and Pulse; Ear and Eye; Handwashing; and Basic First Aid. Mothers who participated included Carolyn Stine, Mary Ann Zekas, Donna Ritinski, Judy Donlin and Anita Cuff.

Bob Yurkis and Buddie Wall took part in the U.S. Open Dart Championship in Washington, D.C. last weekend. Yurkis did the best in the tournament, placing 32 out of a field of 250. The two dart players will enter the Big Apple Tourney in New York City and the Washington Open in Washington, D.C. in February. In April they will enter the Cleveland Open and the Chicago Open.

The Catholic Youth Group of Gate of Heaven Parish will open their gymnastic exhibition season at the Lackawanna County Mid-Valley Care Center on Saturday night, January 26 at 7 p.m. Opening with a grand entry done to the main event theme, the program contains solo and duet gymnastic routines, a specialty contortionist table routine, a precision ballet rhythm gymnastic routine don to the theme from Star Wars and a bullfight scene production number. Co-captains for the Gatorettes are Lynn King and Jackie Sobeck. Team members include Maria and Kathy Kane, Mary Ruth Farrell, Cathy Brady, Molly Parsons, Nanette Ellsworth, Adele Correale, Kelly Hislop, Sue King, Mary Pat Kalinowski, Terry Hrubowchak, Chris Shalata, Joanne Smith and Sheri Montross.

50 YEARS AGO — 1970

Ed Tabbit, Tabbit’s Appliance Service, 229 Highland Drive, Trucksville, received the Frigidaire Award of Merit in a brief ceremony at his home Friday. The award was given to Mr. Tabbit, central service agent in the Wilkes-Barre area, in recognition of outstanding customer service. Lou Lutterschmidt, Philadelphia, Frigidaire service supervisor, and Jim Hartzel, Oval Drive, Dallas, division manager, made the presentation.

Elizabeth Eckman, a junior at Dallas Senior High School, received a creative arts honor award recently for work she submitted through the school to “Anthology of High School Art,” a semi-annual published in California. Elizabeth is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Hanford Eckman, Machell Avenue, Dallas. Her original art sketches will appear in the publication.

60 YEARS AGO — 1960

Mrs. Robert Stair was hostess to the general committee for the annual Dallas Woman’s Club Chorale dinner recently. The dinner, marking the conclusion of the fall and winter season, is slated for January 25 at 6:30 p.m. at The Castle. A Mardi Gras theme will be carried out in the decorations. Hostesses are Mrs. Victor Cross, Mrs. Donald Sterling, Nancy Elston, Mrs. Stephen Sedler and Mrs. Burton Roberts.

James C. Thomas, Jr., son of Mr. and Mrs. James C. Thomas, of 79 Norton Avenue, Dallas, was recently elected president of Sigma Nu Fraternity at Cornell University. Jim is a senior at Cornell, majoring in Economics. Jim and a fraternity brother, David Pitkin, spent the past weekend with his parents.

70 YEARS AGO — 1950

Mrs. T.M.B. Hicks was elected president of the Back Mountain memorial Library Book Club at its annual meeting Wednesday afternoon. Mrs. Fred Howell is retiring president. Other officers named were: vice president, Mrs. James Langdon; secretary, Mrs. Peter Clark; treasurer, Mrs. Dana Crump; book solicitation, Mrs. Fred Howell; Bookworm, Mrs. J. W. Camp, Jr.; program, Mrs. Raymon Hedden; hospitality, Mrs. Felix Weber; membership, Mrs. Henry Peterson; finance, Mrs. Joseph Schmerer; service, Mrs. Edgar Brace; telephone, Mrs. James Robinson; publicity, Mrs. Frank Nelms.

Nine Junior Agricultural students from Lehman Township Schools, accompanied by their instructor Russell Ruble, attended the State Farm Show in Harrisburg on Tuesday and Wednesday. The boys left at 6 Tuesday morning and arrived at the show at 9 o’clock. They spent all day at the show and then after support attended the Rural Pageant, “Song of the Soil.” On Wednesday morning they visited the capitol grounds and buildings and during the afternoon attended the FFA Convention. Making the trip were: William Ashton, John Gibbons, Andrew Kasko, Carl Rodriguez, Patrick Scavone, James Symons, John Southwell, Donald Wesley and Everett White.

https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_Only-Yesterday-3.jpg

Compiled by Kim Rollman For Dallas Post

The Dallas Post newspaper published for 130 years. Information appearing here is reprinted exactly as it first appeared.

The Dallas Post newspaper published for 130 years. Information appearing here is reprinted exactly as it first appeared.