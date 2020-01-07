Misericordia University stood with Jewish community on #JewishandProud Day

Submitted photo The Center for Human Dignity in Bioethics, Health, and the Holocaust at Misericordia University stood with the Jewish community on Jan. 6, designated by the American Jewish Committee as #JewishandProud Day. Showing their support, from left, are James Calderone, director, Ethics institute of Northeastern Pennsylvania at Misericordia University; Sister Cynthia March, RSM, associate director of Mission Integration at Misericordia University; Stacy Gallin, D.M.H., director of the Center for Human Dignity in Bioethics, Health and the Holocaust at Misericordia University, and Sister Jean Messaors, RSM, vice president for Mission Integration. -

DALLAS TWP. — The Center for Human Dignity in Bioethics, Health, and the Holocaust at Misericordia University was proud to stand with the Jewish community on Jan. 6, 2020, designated by the American Jewish Committee as #JewishandProud Day. The rise in acts of anti-Semitism, hatred, and violence that have recently plagued our country and the world requires that all of us stand together to condemn these actions.

The center believes promotion of tolerance, equality, and justice transcends religious boundaries. Respect for human dignity must know no faith. The Center for Human Dignity is committed to creating an environment in which All Are Welcome, and where people from diverse backgrounds can come together without fear. The Center stands in solidarity with the Jewish people as members of humankind with a moral responsibility to care for one another.

Founded in 2017, the Center for Human Dignity in Bioethics, Health and the Holocaust is the only academic center of its kind in the U.S. It fosters a deeper understanding of medical practices and their ethical ramifications, set against the backdrop of the Holocaust, and builds on the teachings offered in Misericordia University’s Medical and Health Humanities Program.

In an effort to initiate an international movement to “uphold the values of dignity, equality and justice within health care,” the center launched the Pledge to Preserve Human Dignity in Health Care in 2018. It has been signed by more than 1,175 students, health care professionals and concerned citizens representing 27 states, Washington, D.C., and 39 foreign countries, including Argentina, Australia, Brazil, China, Columbia, Croatia, Italy, Denmark, France, Mongolia, South Africa and Zambia.

Stacy Gallin, D.M.H., director of the Center for Human Dignity, has taken the pledge on the road and presented it to audiences in a variety of settings, including United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) 13th World Conference on Bioethics, Medical Ethics, and Health Law in 2018 in Jerusalem, Israel; the Jagiellonian University in Kraków, Poland; the Center for Bioethics and Humanities at the University of Colorado, and The Fashion Institute of Technology’s Holocaust Commemoration Program in New York City. Most recently, Dr. Gallin presented the Pledge to Preserve Human Dignity in Health Care at an event commemorating the 81stanniversary of Kristallnacht, Night of Broken Glass, at the International Scientific Symposium, “From Callousness to Humanness: The Holocaust and the Awakening of a New Consciousness,” in Dortmund, Germany, in November.

The Center for Human Dignity in Bioethics, Health and the Holocaust at Misericordia University will commemorate International Holocaust Remembrance Day with a screening of the documentary, “Eva: A-7063,” on the life of the late Holocaust survivor and forgiveness advocate Eva Moses Kor on Monday, Jan. 27 at 7 p.m. in Lemmond Theater in Walsh Hall. The program will include the third annual Pledge to Preserve Human Dignity and reflections by members of the Misericordia community who knew and worked with Mrs. Kor.

Kor and her twin sister, Miriam, survived genetic experiments by Dr. Josef Mengele at the Auschwitz Concentration Camp. The two were rescued when the Soviet Army found about 200 children alive during the liberation of the camp on Jan. 27, 1945. Mrs. Kor returned to the United States and subsequently founded the CANDLES Holocaust Museum and Education Center in Terre Haute, Indiana in 1995, as part of her mission to prevent prejudice and hatred through education about the Holocaust and promotion of forgiveness.

In 2017, Kor spoke at Misericordia University and shared details of her time in captivity. Dr. Gallin and three members of the Misericordia University faculty, Amanda Caleb, Ph.D., associate professor of English and director of the Medical and Health Humanities Program; Thomas Hajkowski, Ph.D., associate professor of history, and Joseph Cipriani, Ed.D., O.T.R./L., professor of occupational therapy, accompanied Mrs. Kor on a trip to Poland in 2018 and visited many of the buildings and sites where she was held. Drs. Caleb, Hajkowski and Cipriani will reflect on their time spent with Mrs. Kor and the privilege of seeing the sights through her eyes, during the program.