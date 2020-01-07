Misericordia education majors receive student teaching assignments

January 6, 2020 Dallas Post Local 0
Misericordia University teacher education majors received their student teaching assignments for the spring semester during the Student Teaching Seminar. Student teachers participating in the program are, from left, first row, Cassandra Lockhart, Exeter; Chloe Ruckle, Plymouth; Rebecca Kaschak, West Hazleton; Deanna Noonan, Baldwin, N.Y.; Juliana Cofrancesco, Branford, Conn.; Julia Ramirez, Dallas; and Lindsay Kane, Nanticoke. Second row, Samantha Halchak, Shickshinny; Lauren Balogh, Drums; Ashley Birchard, Montrose; Brooke Moyle, Stewartsville, N.J.; Allison McElheran, Watertown, N.Y.; Joshua Dieter, Allentown; Devin Oyola, Ewing, N.J.; Jessica McDonough, Union, N.J.; Megan Spess, Shavertown; Nina Owen, Harding; and Katelyn Maffei, Danville. Absent at the time of the photo were Madison Mokychic, Monroe Twp.; and Amanda Rackliff, North Granby, Conn. - Submitted photo

DALLAS TWP. — Misericordia University teacher education majors recently received their student teaching assignments for the spring semester during the Student Teaching Seminar in Sandy and Marlene Insalaco Hall. Eighteen student teachers participated in the program, which prepares the undergraduates for classroom observation and instruction in several regional school districts.

The Teacher Education Department at Misericordia University requires student teachers to observe student instruction in two different classrooms as part of their educational and professional experience. Students spend the school day in their assigned classrooms observing at first and then instructing the classes.

The following students received assignments to regional school districts: Lauren Balogh, of Drums, Wilkes-Barre Area and Hazleton Area; Ashley Birchard, of Montrose, Montrose Area; Juliana Cofrancesco, of Branford, Connecticut, Lake-Lehman and Holy Redeemer High School; Joshua Dieter, of Allentown, Dallas and Lake-Lehman; Samantha Halchak, of Shickshinny, Wilkes-Barre Academy and Wyoming Valley West; Lindsay Kane, of Nanticoke, Lake-Lehman and Hazleton Stem Academy; Rebecca Kaschak, of West Hazleton, Wyoming Valley West and Dallas; Cassandra Lockhart, of Exeter, Wilkes-Barre Area and Dallas; Katelyn Maffei, of Danville, Dallas and New Story; Jessica McDonough, of Union, New Jersey, Dallas and Good Shepherd Academy; Allison McElheran, of Watertown, New York, Wilkes-Barre Area and Tunkhannock Area; Madison Mokychic, of Monroe Twp., Lake-Lehman; Brooke Moyle, of Stewartsville, New Jersey, Dallas; Deanna Noonan, of Baldwin, New York, Wilkes-Barre Area; Nina Owen, of Harding, Wyoming Valley West and Wyoming Area; Devin Oyola, of Ewing, New Jersey, Wyoming Valley West; Amanda Rackliff, of North Granby, Connecticut, Good Shepherd Academy and Wyoming Valley West; Julia Ramirez, of Dallas, Dallas and Wyoming Valley West; Chloe Ruckle, of Plymouth, Wyoming Valley West, and Megan Spess, of Shavertown, Lake-Lehman.

Misericordia University teacher education majors received their student teaching assignments for the spring semester during the Student Teaching Seminar. Student teachers participating in the program are, from left, first row, Cassandra Lockhart, Exeter; Chloe Ruckle, Plymouth; Rebecca Kaschak, West Hazleton; Deanna Noonan, Baldwin, N.Y.; Juliana Cofrancesco, Branford, Conn.; Julia Ramirez, Dallas; and Lindsay Kane, Nanticoke. Second row, Samantha Halchak, Shickshinny; Lauren Balogh, Drums; Ashley Birchard, Montrose; Brooke Moyle, Stewartsville, N.J.; Allison McElheran, Watertown, N.Y.; Joshua Dieter, Allentown; Devin Oyola, Ewing, N.J.; Jessica McDonough, Union, N.J.; Megan Spess, Shavertown; Nina Owen, Harding; and Katelyn Maffei, Danville. Absent at the time of the photo were Madison Mokychic, Monroe Twp.; and Amanda Rackliff, North Granby, Conn.
https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_FOR-PUBLICATION-Student-Teachers.jpgMisericordia University teacher education majors received their student teaching assignments for the spring semester during the Student Teaching Seminar. Student teachers participating in the program are, from left, first row, Cassandra Lockhart, Exeter; Chloe Ruckle, Plymouth; Rebecca Kaschak, West Hazleton; Deanna Noonan, Baldwin, N.Y.; Juliana Cofrancesco, Branford, Conn.; Julia Ramirez, Dallas; and Lindsay Kane, Nanticoke. Second row, Samantha Halchak, Shickshinny; Lauren Balogh, Drums; Ashley Birchard, Montrose; Brooke Moyle, Stewartsville, N.J.; Allison McElheran, Watertown, N.Y.; Joshua Dieter, Allentown; Devin Oyola, Ewing, N.J.; Jessica McDonough, Union, N.J.; Megan Spess, Shavertown; Nina Owen, Harding; and Katelyn Maffei, Danville. Absent at the time of the photo were Madison Mokychic, Monroe Twp.; and Amanda Rackliff, North Granby, Conn. Submitted photo