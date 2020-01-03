DALLAS TWP. — The Department of Biology at Misericordia University will launch the free six-part Spring Biology Seminar Series on Thursday, Jan. 30 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. with the presentation, “Beyond Primate Origins: Exploring New Fossil Evidence Outside the Primate Tree,” with Sergi López-Torres, Ph.D.

The biweekly seminar series provides students and the public with the opportunity to learn more about scientific research. All events will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. in Room 206 of the Science Center on campus. Light refreshments will be served beginning at 5:20 p.m.

Dr. López-Torres is a postdoctoral fellow at the American Museum of Natural History in New York, and an assistant professor at the Polish Academy of Sciences in Warsaw, Poland. His research focuses on the early evolution of primates and other closely related mammalian groups. His talk will address the current knowledge on primate origins, including the resolved and unresolved major questions that are being discussed in the field.

The series continues Thursday, Feb. 13 with “Signaling Pathways in Schwann Cells: The Unsung Heroes of the Nervous System,” a presentation by Angela Asirvatham, Ph.D., associate professor of biology at Misericordia University.

On Thursday, Feb. 27, the academic department will offer the panel discussion, “Navigating a Biology Career Path: Experiences, Challenges and Advices,” with Jill Dillon, lab assistant, and assistant professors Linda Auker, Ph.D., and Mateusz Wosik, Ph.D., of Misericordia University.

The program, “That’s So Cool! Why Have I Never Learned That?: Bringing Women Scientists into the Light,” will be offered on Thursday, March 12 in celebration of Women’s History Month. The program will feature Leah Horton, Ph.D., lecturer in biology and director of the University Scholar Program in Schedler Honors College at the University of Central Arkansas.

“The Language of Water: Characterizing Water Quality Parameters in Lakes and Streams in Northeast PA,” will be the topic on Thursday, March 26, featuring Cosima Wiese, Ph.D., professor of biology at Misericordia University.

The spring series will conclude on Thursday, April 16, with “Live and Let Die – PAK2 a Molecular Switch in Cancer,” a presentation by Frank DiPino, Ph.D., professor of biology at Misericordia University.

For additional information about the series, contact series coordinator Grace Chen, Ph.D., assistant professor of biology, at gchen@misericordia.edu.