DALLAS — North Branch Land Trust (NBLT) honored its volunteers and presented its annual Volunteer of the Year award at a gathering held at Sabatini’s Bottleshop and Bar in Exeter.

The recipient of the 2019 Volunteer of the Year award was Brian Gettig, of Bear Creek Township, for his impressive (and much appreciated) ability to wear multiple volunteer “hats” in order to help NBLT with its mission of land conservation in Northeastern PA. Gettig volunteers as a land monitor, serves on two committees — the Events Committee and the Picton Wildlife Sanctuary Committee, leads group hikes and bike rides, cuts and maintains trails, and plants trees with NBLT for the Keystone 10 Million Trees Partnership Program of the Chesapeake Bay Foundation. He and his wife Paula Fall have been NBLT members since 2013.

After the award presentation, NBLT volunteers, members of the board of directors, land donors, and members of the staff had the opportunity to listen to a presentation by John Levitsky, Watershed Specialist with the Luzerne Conservation District. The topic of his presentation was Riparian Restoration and How to Establish a Successful Riparian Buffer.

For more information about North Branch Land Trust, its land conservation mission, and volunteer opportunities, visit www.nblt.org, phone the office at 570-310-1781 or email info@nblt.org.