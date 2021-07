🔊 Listen to this

The Newberry Ladies Golf League held its opening luncheon April 29 at the Apple Tree Terrace. From left, seated, are Ruth Federici, Peg Serafin, Joanne Bittner, resident; Shelia McFadden, Karen Masley. Second row, Mary Beth Farrell, Mary Lou Evans, Jean Brennan, Janie Intelicato, Marie Kruska, Pat Peiffer, Joyce Lloyd, Sharron Koski, Janet Dent. Third row, Donna Fontanella, Judy Rimple, Mary Seigle, Lucille Houston, guest; Libby Sutton. New members are always welcome. Contact the Newberry Estate Country Club at 570-675-5236 for information.