Honesdale ended top-seeded Tunkhannock’s two-year run as District 2 Class 4A softball champion with a 2-1 upset Friday.

The Lady Hornets scored twice in the top of the second, then held on when Kendra Schultz struck out 12 and gave up just one hit for the Lady Tigers over the final five innings in relief.

Tunkhannock outhit Honesdale, 8-3, but only managed one run in the fourth inning on an RBI double by Mackayla Quick.

Hailey Farr had two hits and scored the only Tunkhannock run.

